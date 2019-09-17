Camerata New York And Mannes Sounds Present Gluck's ORFEO ED EURIDICE

Camerata New York, now in its 19th year, kicks off its fourth full season as resident orchestra of St. Jean Baptiste Church in Gluck's transformative masterpiece, Orfeo ed Euridice with Mannes Opera in two performances on Oct. 17 & 19 at 8pm as part of the Mannes Sounds Festival.

The opera will be fully staged/costumed and feature rising stars from Mannes and young dancers from Martha Graham with Richard Owen, Conductor and William Gustafson, Stage Director. "The audience is in for an exceptional treat with this presentation of the original 1762 version of Orfeo, which celebrates the miraculous power of Love and Music.

In addition, Camerata is proud to continue its mission of promoting young talent with soloists from Mannes and dancers from Martha Graham in this extraordinary program.", said Richard Owen, Camerata New York's music director.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or by calling 212-288-5082. Tickets will also be sold at the door.





