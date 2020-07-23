Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival Goes Virtual in 2020

Banff Centre has announced that the Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival will proceed online from September 1 - 5, 2020.



The 2020 Festival features free concerts with the Attacca, New Orford, PUBLIQuartet, and Viano string quartets, pianists Jan Lisiecki and Phil Chiu and mezzo soprano, Ema Nikolovska and others. Barry Shiffman will host a series of streamed conversations throughout the festival, including talks with Kronos Quartet's David Harrington, violinist James Ehnes, an introduction to BISQC 2022's Canadian Commission Composer, and so much more!



"We are thrilled to be able to present and support this incredible line up of musicians through a digital format," said Janice Price, President and CEO of Banff Centre. "We are imagining new ways to gather and share while we continue to remain physically distant. Through a virtual festival, the Banff Centre International String Quartet festival will continue its long tradition of sharing chamber music - this year, directly into your chamber!"



Banff Centre is excited to partner, once again, with The Violin Channel to stream this assembly of incredible quartets over five days in September through a series of free online events.



"In the string quartet world, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is really unmatched," said Barry Shiffman, Director of the Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival. "I am thrilled we were able to move our much loved festival online, sharing these generous, hopeful performances with a worldwide audience. The line up of Quartets and other artists is a tremendous offering of inspiration and beauty in a challenging period."



The full schedule of events free-of-charge will be available at noon on Thursday, August 6. Audience members are asked to preregister between August 6 and September 1 to receive important event updates and reminders.

