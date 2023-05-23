Bach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Handel And Mozart

Bach in Baltimore will close out its 35th Anniversary Season with two triumphant works by Handel and Mozart June 4 at 4 pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City.

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the full Bach in Baltimore Choir and Orchestra in Handel's Dettingen Te Deum and Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C Major or the "Jupiter" Symphony. Featured soloists Charles Humphries, countertenor; Christopher Longo, tenor; and Phillip Collister, bass. Tickets are available at 410-941-9262 or at Click Here.

Handel composed his Dettingen Te Deum in 1743 along with his anthem "The King Shall Rejoice" to commemorate King George II and his army's victory at the Battle of Dettingen over the French. This battle would be the last time a British monarch personally led an army into battle. Handel's work is a jubilant score for chorus, trumpets, and percussion. The opening gambit hops between just two notes and swaggers with self-assurance the antiphonal skirmish between the woodwind and brass with strings conveys a wonderful sense of momentum. No two movements are exactly alike, the music is a roller-coaster that plunges the listener through meticulously crafted contrasts, and it bears the hallmark of the composer's characteristic versatility.

Handel's song of victory is paired with Mozart's monumental Symphony No. 41 in C Major or the "Jupiter" Symphony. Mozart's masterpiece, coined for the Roman God Jupiter, opens with a thunderous clap of strings and horns that builds to a finale of fireworks of breathtaking sound. The "Jupiter" Symphony is Mozart's longest and last symphony, and it stands not just as one of Mozart's greatest musical achievements but as one of the most awe-inspiring compositions of Classical music.

Individual adult tickets ($33-35), student tickets ($10 with Student ID), and children's tickets ($5) are available for purchase at Click Hereor by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door beginning at 3:30pm.

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. We strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of our audience members and inspire creativity.

Bach in Baltimore currently seeks experienced singers in limited vocal parts to join its choir. Interested singers are encouraged to email bachconcertseries@bachinbaltimore.org to set up an audition.