Bach In Baltimore Closes Out Its 35th Anniversary Season With Two Triumphant Works By Handel And Mozart

Handel's song of victory is paired with Mozart's monumental Symphony No. 41 in C Major or the "Jupiter" Symphony.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center Photo 1 Sammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert
Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center Photo 2 Review: LA BOHÈME at Kennedy Center
Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera Photo 3 Interview: Charles H. Eaton of DON GIOVANNI at Minnesota Opera
Musician Anna Webber Appointed Co-Chair Of NEC's Jazz Studies Department Photo 4 Musician Anna Webber Appointed Co-Chair Of NEC's Jazz Studies Department

Musician Anna Webber Appointed Co-Chair Of NEC's Jazz Studies Department

Bach in Baltimore will close out its 35th Anniversary Season with two triumphant works by Handel and Mozart June 4 at 4 pm at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City.

Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock leads the full Bach in Baltimore Choir and Orchestra in Handel's Dettingen Te Deum and Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C Major or the "Jupiter" Symphony. Featured soloists Charles Humphries, countertenor; Christopher Longo, tenor; and Timothy Mix, bass. Charles Humphries, countertenor; Christopher Longo, tenor; and Phillip Collister, bass. Ttickets are available at 410-941-9262 or at Click Here.

Handel composed his Dettingen Te Deum in 1743 along with his anthem "The King Shall Rejoice" to commemorate King George II and his army's victory at the Battle of Dettingen over the French. This battle would be the last time a British monarch personally led an army into battle. Handel's work is a jubilant score for chorus, trumpets, and percussion. The opening gambit hops between just two notes and swaggers with self-assurance the antiphonal skirmish between the woodwind and brass with strings conveys a wonderful sense of momentum. No two movements are exactly alike, the music is a roller-coaster that plunges the listener through meticulously crafted contrasts, and it bears the hallmark of the composer's characteristic versatility.

Handel's song of victory is paired with Mozart's monumental Symphony No. 41 in C Major or the "Jupiter" Symphony. Mozart's masterpiece, coined for the Roman God Jupiter, opens with a thunderous clap of strings and horns that builds to a finale of fireworks of breathtaking sound. The "Jupiter" Symphony is Mozart's longest and last symphony, and it stands not just as one of Mozart's greatest musical achievements but as one of the most awe-inspiring compositions of Classical music.

Individual adult tickets ($33-35), student tickets ($10 with Student ID), and children's tickets ($5) are available for purchase at Click Hereor by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door beginning at 3:30pm.

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. We strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of our audience members and inspire creativity. 

Bach in Baltimore currently seeks experienced singers in limited vocal parts to join its choir. Interested singers are encouraged to email bachconcertseries@bachinbaltimore.org to set up an audition.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2023 40th Season To Feature Eleven Concerts, July 1 Photo
Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival 2023 40th Season To Feature Eleven Concerts, July 16 - August 13

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival marks its 40th summer season in 2023. Long Island's longest-running classical music festival celebrates this milestone with 11 concerts, July 16 – August 13, that showcase a theme of “Beethoven as Innovator” alongside six of the festival's favorite works from four decades of commissioning new music: pieces by Elizabeth Brown, Kenji Bunch, Eric Ewazen, Bruce MacCombie, Kevin Puts, and Ned Rorem.

Choral Artists AMERICSAN FANFARE Is July 4 At Sarasota Opera House Photo
Choral Artists' AMERICSAN FANFARE Is July 4 At Sarasota Opera House

For the past 18 years, Choral Artists of Sarasota has celebrated America's freedom and independence with a July 4th concert of rousing, patriotic songs. According to Joseph Holt, the artistic director and conductor of Choral Artists of Sarasota, this may be area audiences' final opportunity to experience the group's beloved Independence Day concert. 

Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Photo
Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard Festival

The 2023 Cherry Orchard Festival, running from June - July 2023 across the nation, will present the North American tour of solo pianist Polina Osetinskaya performing some of the most enduring musical masterpieces in history featured in some of the world's greatest films.

Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album A LEFT COAST Photo
Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album 'A LEFT COAST'

On Friday, June 23, 2023, baritone Tyler Duncan and pianist Erika Switzer will release A Left Coast on Bridge Records. In a heartfelt playlist for their home of British Columbia, Duncan and Switzer share their fondness for the Vancouver communities, geography, and spirit that continue to nourish them as artists.


More Hot Stories For You

Polina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard FestivalPolina Osetinskaya to Present BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM THE GREATEST FILMS OF ALL TIME at Cherry Orchard Festival
Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album 'A LEFT COAST'Baritone Tyler Duncan & Pianist Erika Switzer to Release New Album 'A LEFT COAST'
Alonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive DirectorAlonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive Director
The Met Orchestra to Embark on First International Tour in Over 20 Years This JuneThe Met Orchestra to Embark on First International Tour in Over 20 Years This June

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS