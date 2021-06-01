Azrieli Foundation Calls For Proposals For Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund

The Azrieli Foundation is pleased to call for proposals from professional orchestras worldwide for its Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund (AMP-PF). Now in its second year, AMP-PF financially supports professional music ensembles in preparing and presenting public performances of AMP-winning works. The Foundation is currently accepting proposals for performances in the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 concert seasons.

The AMP-PF provides new opportunities for professional ensembles to share the powerful and extraordinary quality of Azrieli Music Prize-winning works with their audiences. Until June 30, chamber and symphonic orchestras may submit a proposal requesting support of up to $25,000 CAD to help cover the costs of: score and parts rental; soloist fees; additional rehearsal time to prepare the AMP-winning works; augmented concert promotions; and attendance of AMP Laureates at the rehearsals and the concert of their winning work.

AMP-PF currently calls for performance proposals that feature winning works from the 2016, 2018, and 2020 editions, detailed below. Submissions are limited to one proposal per ensemble per year.

• The Seven Heavenly Halls for tenor solo, mixed choir and orchestra by Brian Current (2016 Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music)

• Klezmer Clarinet Concerto for solo clarinet and orchestra by Wlad Marhulets (2016 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music)

• En el escuro es todo uno (In the Darkness, All is One) for solo cello, solo harp and orchestra by Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018 Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music)

• Nigunim (Violin Concerto No. 2) for solo violin and orchestra by Avner Dorman (2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music)

• Arras for fourteen musicians by Keiko Devaux (2020 Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music)

• Estro Poetico-armonico III for mezzo-soprano solo, 15 musicians and audio playback by Yotam Haber (2020 Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music)

• Kadosh Kadosh and Cursed for 15 musicians by Yitzhak Yedid (2020 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music)

Established in 2014, the biennial Azrieli Music Prizes express the Azrieli Foundation's belief in music as a vital endeavour that enables people to express their creativity; to expand their worldview; and to foster positive cultural exchanges. Open to the international music community, scores and proposals for future AMP works are encouraged from individuals and institutions of all nationalities, faiths, backgrounds and affiliations. Two prizes recognize excellence in new Jewish music - the Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music and the Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music - and a third prize commissions music from Canadian composers. Past prize winners are Keiko Devaux (2020), Yotam Haber (2020), Yitzhak Yedid (2020), Avner Dorman (2018), Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018), Brian Current (2016), and Wlad Marhulets (2016). The 2022 winners will be announced this fall, and the 2022 AMP-winning works will be made available for Performance Fund support with the 2023 call for proposals.

AMP Performance Funds are allocated on an annual basis through a competitive selection process overseen by the Azrieli Music Prizes Advisory Council. Proposals that exhibit the highest levels of artistic merit, thematic fit with the Azrieli Music Prizes' objectives and the capacity to execute the proposed concert will succeed.

Proposals must be received by Wednesday, June 30, 2021 and are accepted via email at music@azrielifoundation.org. Applicants should review eligibility criteria and proposal requirements at azrielifoundation.org/amp/performance-fund.

The AMP Advisory Council anticipates making decisions concerning which ensembles will receive AMP-PF support by late August 2021. Successful applicants will be notified by the Manager of Music Initiatives via email with an AMP-PF funding agreement to follow in writing 3-4 weeks after.