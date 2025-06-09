Award-Winning Drummer Yulong Huang Featured at Concert Star Music Competition in LA

Written by: Tom White

Internationally acclaimed drummer Yulong Huang appeared as a featured guest artist and judge at the "Concert Star International Music Competition" (Carnegie Hall Finalist LA Regional). Yulong Huang's outstanding contributions throughout the event garnered formal commendations from San Gabriel City Councilmember Jorge Herrera Avila and Walnut City Councilmember Allen L. Wu, recognizing his exceptional talent and service to the competition.

Co-hosted by the International Classical Music Alliance (ICMA) and Concert Star LLC, this competition serves as the Los Angeles regional qualifier for the Carnegie Hall finals. Its mission is to discover and support young musicians demonstrating international potential. A major highlight featured a high-caliber performance by the Grammy-nominated St. Petersburg String Quartet, showcasing their world-class artistry. Additionally, the highly anticipated pianist Ziyu Liu made a notable appearance, receiving enthusiastic applause for his masterful performance. Additionally, finalists from the Chopin International Piano Competition and prominent international music educators were invited to engage with participants, fostering meaningful interaction and artistic exchange.

During the event, Yulong Huang participated not only as a featured guest but also served on the judging panel, demonstrating his profound expertise in both musical performance and education. As a drummer, Yulong Huang collaborated with his ensemble members—vocalist Min Yuan, guitarist Yufei Jin, keyboardist Jujie Deng, and bassist Yuxuan Feng—in compelling performances of two pieces: Robert Glasper's Forever and David Tao's Butterfly. In both performances, Yulong Huang and his fellow musicians skillfully blended elements of classical, jazz, and contemporary music, deeply moving the audience. Following the performance, many attendees expressed that the captivating show left a lasting impression.

San Gabriel City Councillor Jorge Herrera Avila presented Yulong Huang with a certificate of honor.

Walnut City Councillor Allen L. Wu presented Yulong Huang with a certificate of honor.

City Councilmembers Jorge Herrera Avila (San Gabriel) and Allen L. Wu (Walnut) personally presented Yulong Huang with certificates of recognition, honoring his distinguished performance and artistic contributions during the competition. The council members remarked that Yulong Huang's participation significantly elevated the artistic caliber of the event and breathed new life into the cultural landscape of the Los Angeles region.

Beyond Yulong Huang, the competition featured a distinguished panel of judges comprising prominent figures from the music world. All performances were evaluated through a rigorous selection process ensuring fairness and high artistic standards, reflecting the competition’s commitment to professional credibility and international artistic excellence. These included Dr. Yaqi Wang, Founder of Concert Star and Vice President of ICMA; Dr. Shawn Liu, Piano Faculty at Irvine Music Conservatory; Dr. Mingfu Han, Pianist and President of ICMA; vocalist and songwriter Min Yuan; and members of the 'Almost Quartet': Dr. Elaine Yulong Huang (vocalist), Dr. Xiaohui Yan (violinist), and Dr. Peiyao Yu (pianist), among other renowned artists and educators. The involvement of these esteemed artists and educators ensured the competition's high standards and provided invaluable artistic guidance to the contestants.

In an interview, Yulong Huang emphasized music's power to inspire and connect people. He stressed that music competitions serve not only as platforms for showcasing technical skill but also as vital opportunities for young artists to pursue their dreams and refine their artistry. Yulong Huang also highlighted the importance of global musical collaboration, encouraging musicians to continuously explore and define their unique artistic styles. He expressed conviction that ongoing innovation and exchange foster greater inspiration and possibilities within music.

The event attracted several hundred attendees, including music educators, families, and arts community leaders, and received local media coverage in the Los Angeles area, further extending its cultural impact. In addition to its local reach, the competition also drew a global audience, reflecting widespread international interest in nurturing artistic talent and fostering cross-cultural exchange through music. During the event, Yulong Huang engaged in substantive discussions with members of the Grammy-nominated St. Petersburg String Quartet. Their dialogue explored the integration of classical and contemporary music and strategies for leveraging music competitions to provide young artists with broader international platforms.

The organizers announced plans to further expand the competition's international reach and deepen collaborations with global arts institutions. This commitment aims to advance the development of young musical talent and offer more opportunities for musicians worldwide to showcase their abilities. By providing a prestigious platform for collaboration and performance, this competition not only highlights emerging artists but also serves as a valuable reference for global cultural innovation and artistic development, benefiting music communities internationally.

In line with these aspirations, Yulong Huang is also actively engaged in ongoing musical endeavors beyond the competition stage. He currently performs with his Los Angeles-based ensemble “We’re All Neighbors,” a local group that has recently begun appearing at live music venues across the city, experimenting with a blend of genres through collaborative performances. The ensemble has already participated in several events in the Southern California region and is preparing for a series of upcoming shows aimed at reaching wider audiences. In addition to his work with the band, Yulong Huang continues to perform as an individual artist. He is scheduled to take part in several concert appearances in the coming months, collaborating with other musicians across various musical formats. These parallel efforts—both as a band member and solo performer—highlight his commitment to artistic growth and cultural engagement and reflect his broader commitment to cross-cultural musical exchange and his intention to further expand his artistic presence in the international performance landscape.

Photo credit: Yulong Huang