Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Announces Two Sold Out Concerts

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced that its next two concerts, Palm Court Treasures, a light-hearted musical tribute to the romance and elegance of the Edwardian era (November 23, 5:30 pm at Historic Spanish Point), and the Florida Jazz Masters featuring Dick Hyman and six of Florida's best jazz artists (December 6, 3:00 pm, at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens), have both sold out.

"People seem to be craving good music and the great outdoors, and the response to our first outdoor concerts has been fantastic," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "Director of Artist Programs Joseph Holt and I are exploring the possibility of adding more of these alfresco concerts to our schedule this season. And we'll let everyone know as soon as we do!"

Information on Artist Series Concerts' 2020-21 25th anniversary season, including current safety protocols and all updates, can be found at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

