Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Announces New Director Of Artist Programs

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to announce Daniel Jordan as the organization's new Director of Artist Programs. Jordan will begin his role on July 1, working remotely from Santa Fe, New Mexico where he spends his summers as principal second violin of the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra.

Jordan takes the reins from his friend and frequent musical collaborator Joseph Holt, who concludes his leadership position with Artist Series Concerts on June 30. An open-house reception will be held for Holt on June 30, 3 pm to 6 pm, at the Arts and Cultural Alliance building at 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. No RSVP is necessary to attend.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Daniel join our organization in this capacity," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "His creative talents, incredible breadth of experience, energy, enthusiasm and vision will certainly shape the future of Artist Series Concerts and its mission of presenting the next generation of great concert artists."

For Jordan, it was a welcome opportunity to expand on his already vast experience and to venture into programming and artist selection with an organization that he has known for many years. "I'm excited to be joining the Artist Series Concerts team and to follow in the footsteps of Lee Dougherty Ross and Joseph Holt. It is an organization that I've admired since arriving in Sarasota in 1998 and I feel like my experience with this community and my background in chamber music make me an ideal fit to further their legacy." Jordan will maintain his concertmaster position with the Sarasota Orchestra while directing artist planning behind the scenes for Artist Series Concerts. "Adding the Artist Series Concerts role to my current mix of activities will allow me to complement my performance contributions to the community with an administrative side that has always interested me."

While Artist Series Concerts' 2021-22 season is already set, Jordan still plans to jump in right away to learn the ropes of the organization and to begin thinking about seasons ahead. "With so many elements to coordinate, from a world of great emerging artists to a variety of very distinct venues, it's never too soon to start planning a future concert season," says outgoing director of artist programs Joseph Holt. "I can't think of a better person to take that on than my good friend and colleague Daniel Jordan."

In addition to his current roles with Sarasota Orchestra and Santa Fe Opera, recent summer credits include performances with the Mainly Mozart Festival, Sarasota Music Festival and Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. Jordan was formerly the assistant principal 1st violinist of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra in Kuala Lumpur and a member of the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. He has played as concertmaster of the Waterbury (Connecticut) Symphony, Spoleto (Charleston) Festival, and Erie Philharmonic, and served in the sections of the St. Louis Symphony, Naples Philharmonic and Florida Orchestra. Previous to his tenure in Santa Fe, his summers were spent as a member of the Sun Valley (Idaho) Summer Symphony, assistant concertmaster of the Colorado Music Festival and concertmaster of the National Repertory Orchestra. He has also twice returned to lead the New World Symphony as concertmaster in alumni concerts. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Violin Performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Jordan is married to another violinist in the Sarasota Orchestra, Chung-Yon Hong, and they are the proud parents of their son Spencer.

"This appointment marks a wonderful new era for Artist Series Concerts," says Marcy Miller. "With Daniel at the artistic helm, it feels like the possibilities are endless."