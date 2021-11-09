American Classical Orchestra Performs All-Mozart Program on December 14

The American Classical Orchestra, New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, celebrates its return to indoor concerts in the superior acoustics of Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

The all-Mozart program on Tuesday, December 14 is conducted by the Orchestra's Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford and includes the composer's substantial masterpiece, the Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola, featuring soloists Aisslinn Nosky, violin, and Maureen Murchie, viola. The performance also offers the Flute and Harp Concerto with harpist Parker Ramsay and flutist Emi Ferguson, in addition to Mozart's popular Symphony No. 29.



The next concert is on February 3 at the Harlem Parish. It offers a lively program of Baroque repertoire focusing on the chaconne, a musical genre that originated in bawdy 16th-century dances in Spanish culture, and features mezzo- soprano Guadalupe Peraza, violinists Karen Dekker and Chloe Fedor, violist Maureen Murchie, gambist/cellist Arnie Tanimoto, theorbist/guitarist Charles Weaver, and harpsichordist Thomas Crawford.

Tuesday, December 14 at 8 pm, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Restore

Parker Ramsay, harp

Emi Ferguson, flute

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Maureen Murchie, viola

All-Mozart Program:

Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra in C Major, K. 299

Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201

Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola in E-flat Major, K. 364 (320d)



The concert opens with the Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra, featuring the "relentlessly beautiful" music (WQXR) of harpist Parker Ramsay, and the Handel and Haydn Society's Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson. Next on the program is the light-hearted Symphony No. 29. Written when Mozart was 18 years old, it remains one of the composer's most popular symphonies, true to the classical style. The evening will close with the Sinfonia Concertante, notable in that Mozart specified that the solo viola be tuned a half-tone higher to produce a brighter sound. The work will showcase violist Maureen Munchie, who has performed on both modern and Baroque violin and viola across the US and overseas with ensembles ranging from the Trinity Baroque Orchestra and Handel and Haydn Society to the Broadway pit of Tootsie. It also features violinist Aisslinn Nosky, hailed as "a fearsomely powerful musician" by The Toronto Star, a founding member of the period instrument Eybler Quartet and Concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston.



Tickets priced at $35-$75 are available online at lincolncenter.org or by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500. Concertgoers will need to comply with Lincoln Center's visitor guidelines, including COVID protocols, which can be found here.