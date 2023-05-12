Alonzo King LINES Ballet Appoints Courtney Beck as Executive Director

Alonzo King LINES Ballet has announced the appointment of Courtney Beck as its new Executive Director, effective May 15. Beck brings extensive experience in leadership, programming, education, strategic planning, artistic and organizational partnerships, and fundraising to Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

Beck most recently served as Executive Director at Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO), where she increased the organization's budget and expanded its repertoire, programming, and reach. In her new role, Beck will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of LINES Ballet's operations - including fundraising, marketing, programming, and education initiatives - and will work closely with Artistic Director Alonzo King to continue to push the boundaries of contemporary dance performance and education.

"We're thrilled Courtney is becoming part of the LINES Ballet family," said Harry Schoening, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "She's a great fit for us. She brings nearly a decade's worth of experience leading another superb performing arts nonprofit, where her skills and energy were instrumental in the growth and success of the organization. Her expertise in creating efficient systems and engaging audiences make her the perfect person to lead LINES Ballet - with its world-class creative excellence, strong board, and seasoned staff - into its exciting next chapter."

"What Alonzo King has created with LINES Ballet over the past 41 years extends well beyond the art form of dance," said Beck. "It's too easy to say he's one of the greatest choreographers of all time; he is, but it's more than that. He shapes a collective conversation about humanity, and his exquisite dancers interrogate those deeply existential questions in their movement and expression. I'm simply honored to have the opportunity to work with Alonzo, as well as LINES Ballet's Co-Founder and Creative Director Robert Rosenwasser, and the entire board and staff as we work toward delivering to communities near and far all that LINES Ballet has to offer."

During her 16-year tenure at PBO, Beck completed three major comprehensive capital campaigns to support innovation and was responsible for the launch of groundbreaking and consequential alternative programming and artistic partnerships. Beck conceived of PBO's OneSchool initiative with San Francisco's Mission High School - a program designed to focus on a single high school in order to restore the school's choral program, bolster its music education programs, and foster long-term relationships with students and teachers. Beck raised critical funding to support this multi-year program, all led by opera star Davóne Tines.

Prior to her role as Executive Director, she held the positions of Associate Executive Director and Director of Development & Campaigns at PBO. Beck succeeds LINES Ballet's Co-Founder and Creative Director Robert Rosenwasser, who has served as Executive Director since 2019 and will be dedicating more time to his role as Creative Director. With her strong background in the arts and proven track record of successful leadership, Beck is well-positioned to guide LINES Ballet as it continues to innovate and inspire through the art of contemporary dance.