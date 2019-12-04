Acclaimed Piano Master Fred Hersch is Coming to the Senate Garage

A select member of jazz's piano pantheon, FRED HERSCH is a pervasively influential creative force who has shaped the music's course over more than three decades as an improviser, composer, educator, bandleader, collaborator and recording artist. He has been proclaimed "the most arrestingly innovative pianist in jazz over the last decade" by Vanity Fair, "an elegant force of musical invention" by The L.A. Times, and "a living legend" by The New Yorker.

A fifteen-time Grammy nominee, Hersch has regularly garnered jazz's most prestigious awards and has long set the standard for expressive interpretation and inventive creativity, whether through his exquisite solo performances, as the leader of one of jazz's era-defining trios, or in eloquent dialogue with his deeply attuned duo partners. His acclaimed 2017 memoir, Good Things Happen Slowly(Crown Archetype Books/Random House), was named one of 2017's Five Best Memoirs by the Washington Post and The New York Times.

Iconic jazz pianist and composer Fred Hersch has received a 2020 Grammy nomination for Begin Again his 2019 Palmetto Records album featuring the Cologne-based WDR Big Band, arranged and conducted by six-time Grammy winner Vince Mendoza. Hersch has been nominated in the category of Best Instrumental Composition for "Begin Again," the album's title track. The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

Hersch has now earned a total of fifteen Grammy nominations since 1993 in the categories of Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Best Instrumental Composition and Best Improvised Jazz Solo. Twelve of his nominations have come since his recovery from a 2-month coma in 2008.

Come early and have a meal at one of the fabulous restaurants in Uptown Kingston!

PARKING at Senate Garage: Municipal parking is available at the beginning of North Front St, and also around the corner from Senate Garage just off Schwenk Drive. There is also street parking all around the neighborhood.

FOOD & BEVERAGES: There will be wine, beer, & soft drinks available for purchase!

Information:

Saturday, DECEMBER 7

7:30 pm

FRED HERSCH Solo Piano

JAZZSTOCK @ SENATE GARAGE

Tickets are now available! Get yours now, as they are going fast!

Senate Garage

4 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401

Tickets: $30/advance, $35/day of performance

Purchase here: TICKET LINK







