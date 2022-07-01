ART+RAY Fine Art Gallery Presents PEACE & WAR: STAND WITH UKRAINE, July 17

ART+RAY Fine Art Gallery will present Peace & War: Stand with Ukraine on Sunday, July 17 from 3:00-6:00PM. The free event will exhibit the works of contemporary artist Ang-Ray, with a portion of all art sales to benefit RazomForUkraine.org, which provides humanitarian war relief in Ukraine. ART+RAY Gallery is located on the ground floor at 305 East 9th Street in the East Village.

"This exhibit will be a celebration of art and the diversity of the East Village. The artworks on exhibit explore peace and war, the conflicts and connections among the people in the world," said Ang-Ray. "It's been inspiring watching the people of New York, especially the East Village, coming together to help Ukraine. The artworks in this exhibit reflect that human spirit and we're proud to donate 20% of profits from all artworks sold on opening day to RazomForUkraine.org to benefit the Ukrainian people and refugees."

Ang-Ray's art consists of three different series: the Olympix, the Organic CP and the Portrait/Figurative. The Olympix Series are artworks (mixed media acrylic and oil/rice paper on canvas) of interlocking multi-color ellipses that represent people of different colors and races connecting and creating understanding, tolerance and harmony. The Organic CP Series features mixed media oil paintings, mono prints and drawings exploring the connections between people and their surroundings and environments. The Portrait/Figurative Series explores the complex set of personality traits within individuals-the good, the bad and the intersection-without judgement.

Born in Asia, on the island of Borneo, Ang-Ray was inspired to create art while travelling in Myanmar. In the village of Bagan, Ang-Ray became enchanted with the community's culture and spiritual way of life. He moved to Hong Kong and began studying Chinese calligraphy, oil painting, drawing and watercolor on rice paper. He continued his studies in New York City at the National Academy School of Fine Arts and, later, the Art Students League Academy. Currently, New York City is his home base.

Ang-Ray has previously exhibited work at the Hong Kong Convention Center, The Cork Gallery, ARC Gallery Chelsea, the National Academy Juried Show, the Park Avenue Atrium, the New York Public Library, the Southampton Cultural Center and the East Hampton Artists Open Studio.

ART+RAY Fine Art Gallery opened in New York's East Village in July 2021 to exhibit, promote and support local emerging New York artists. The art gallery features the work of diverse artists from an array of backgrounds and artistic disciplines. In the summer and fall seasons, the gallery's Friday Night Live (FNL) group exhibits take place the first Friday night of every month and feature the work of local New York artists, as well as live DJs, musicians and other art performers.