A New Studio Album Featuring the Pasadena Roof Orchestra is Now on Kickstarter

Ready to resume live performances and to engage with fans around the world, the Pasadena Roof Orchestra is preparing to return to the studio to record and release an exclusive new live album. The full-feature album will help mark a return to normal, more traditional times. When the Kickstarter campaign ends in September 2020, the orchestra and its team will get to work. The full live studio album is expected to be recorded, mixed and mastered, and released by December 2020, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

For a limited time, support the orchestra's live studio album on Kickstarter here.

Funds raised from the campaign will be used to support this new album, including production costs associated with studio recording, mixing and mastering, pressing, and marketing. Support the project today for as little as £16 and receive a digital download of the live studio album upon release. Other reward options are available with additional support, including physical copies of the album in CD or vinyl format, VIP stage passes for future live performances, and other non-musical opportunities, such as afternoon tea in London, or a round of golf with the bandleader. Some rewards are limited, so act fast.

