5BMF Presents JUXTAPOSITIONS: Old and New Music For Baroque Instruments

Five Boroughs Music Festival, in partnership with Portland Baroque Orchestra and Great Arts. Period., presents the world premiere of Juxtapositions: Old and New Music for Baroque Instruments, a two-part pre-recorded concert video available starting Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:00pm ET on YouTube Live and http://5bmf.org/events/juxtapositions/.

5BMF's original 2020-21 season included a late-fall presentation of the complete sonatas for violin and harpsichord by J.S. Bach, performed by violinist Monica Huggett and keyboardist Elliot Figg. Forced to switch gears due to the pandemic, 5BMF is now proud to present a double-feature of short programs led by Huggett and Figg respectively, recorded on the west and east coasts.

Figg's recital program was recorded in November 2020 at Christ Church Riverdale in the Bronx, NY by Five Boroughs Music Festival. The program contrasts works by baroque masters J.S. Bach, Heinrich Biber, and Girolamo Frescobaldi with Figg's own masterful compositions, each spinning off from their baroque counterparts' templates. Figg's compositions are vivid and playful reimaginings of old forms which each make ingenious use of piece-specific tuning systems, illuminating the compromises made by standard-usage equal temperament: some harmonies will be more perfectly in tune than you've ever heard them, while others might induce a pucker. He is joined in this program by violinist Manami Mizumoto and cellist Michael Unterman.

Part II, recorded in September 2020 in Portland, Oregon by Portland Baroque Orchestra, features PBO artistic director and violinist Monica Huggett and harpsichordist Byron Schenkman in J.S. Bach's Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014 and Sonata No. 2 in A Major, BWV 1015. In this presentation, 5BMF will also highlight Monica's enduring contributions to the historical performance scene in New York City through her work as a performer and teacher, in particular through the Juilliard School's Historical Performance Program.

Program:

Part I

J.S. Bach - The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I, Prelude in Bb major and Fugue in D# minor (1722)

H.I.F. Biber - The Annunciation, from Rosenkranzsonaten (1676)

Elliot Figg - Sonate für Violine und Generalbaß (2005)

Girolamo Frescobaldi - Canzon prima à basso solo (1643)

Elliot Figg - Canzona per basso solo (2007)

Elliot Figg - Prelude and Fugue in 21 Tones (2006)

Elliot Figg, harpsichord

Manami Mizumoto, violin

Michael Unterman, cello

Part II

J.S. Bach - Sonata No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1014

J.S. Bach - Sonata No. 2 in A Major, BWV 1015

Monica Huggett, violin

Byron Schenkman, harpsichord

