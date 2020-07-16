West End Producer/Performer Jeremiah James Teams Up With Renowned Writer Autumn Karen To Release First Novel

The University of Pleasure announces the first book under its publishing umbrella. Amy: Book One is an empowerment erotica novel by authors Autumn Karen and Jeremiah James. With cover art by LA based Artists Burton Gray.

Can an ordinary, inelegant wife and mother fulfill her wildest sensual fantasies, yet remain safe in her everyday life? Fifty Shades of Grey meets Bridget Jones's Diary, Amy: Book One has a foundation of empowerment and twenty-first century motherhood realness. It follows the life and adventures of Amy Bowles, a relatable, struggling wife and working mother of three who gets an unexpected education in the swinging lifestyle.

This novel leaves behind old tropes of what women can or should be in the bedroom, paving the way for a female-centered, erotic tale that entertains and enlivens readers.

"Unlike a lot of other erotica, Amy is truly written from a woman's perspective. We follow her story from inside her mind and inside her skin, in a way that we hope can open doors for women to their own self- discovery." - co-author, Autumn Karen

"Amy is someone that we found not only through my personal experience in the lifestyle, but also through the experiences of scores of others. She's a fun, real woman who is searching for and finding herself through the swinging lifestyle." - co-author, Jeremiah James

Amy: Book One is available for free, digital download for a limited time starting July 15th. For more information on how to read this innovative new novel, visit www.universityofpleasure.com

Just click the link to put in your email, and you will receive a link to download your copy! https://www.universityofpleasure.com/books

