WRITERS IN THE LOFT Presents #1 Bestselling Author and Acclaimed Director Stephen Chbosky

On Wednesday, October 2, bestselling author and acclaimed director Stephen Chbosky comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers in the Loft series. He will discuss his long-awaited second novel IMAGINARY FRIEND, a literary horror about a boy who disappears, only to return with a voice in his head and a mission.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an onstage interview with Rob Caldwell, reporter and anchor at News Center Maine, followed by a Q&A and post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Stephen Chbosky is the author of the multi-million-copy bestselling debut novel The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In 2012, Chbosky wrote and directed an acclaimed film adaptation of his novel, starring Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller. He also directed the acclaimed 2017 film Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay. A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chbosky graduated from the University of California's Filmic Writing Program and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Ticket packages for Writers in the Loft: Stephen Chbosky with IMAGINARY FRIEND on Wednesday, October 2, at 7pm are $44. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of (Imaginary Friend, $30 hardcover), a bar beverage, author Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Writers in the Loft features bestselling authors in a smaller, more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories. The evening package includes a reserved seat and bar beverage, Q+A, a copy of the book, and a meet-and-greet book signing with the featured writer.





