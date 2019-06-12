Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED

Author Virginia Arthur announces the promotion of her eco-fiction, political novel, Treed.

Because Trees Have Consequences.

A consequence of getting older is current experiences inevitably get threaded to memories as Maybelline Emmons learns when she embarks on what she thinks will be a simple road trip to find a tree. She experiences something so confounding, painful, transformational--none of which she signed on for; her evenings drinking Pinot, watching her hummingbirds...this was always enough.

This passionate yet comic story revolves around efforts to save an old-growth tree but things go off the rails in such a compelling way, it's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat (likely laughing most of the time so don't fall off). Per Virginia Arthur's two previous novels, Treed will curl the tendrils of your heart and blow your leaves off, and maybe, just maybe, motivate you to save something in your own backyard.

Book Details:

Treed

By Virginia Arthur

Publisher: Ecological Outreach Services

Published: September 2018

ISBN: 978-1532377365

ASIN: B07J6GSR8B

Pages: 209

Genre: Eco-fiction, Political Fiction

About the Author:

Virginia Arthur was born wild. She took to exploring the wilds of her new Ohio suburban jungle by the time she was ten, launching great birding expeditions in between backhoes and bulldozers. Her bird list grew shorter in direct correlation with the number of homes growing larger such that by the time she was 12, she was a raging environmentalist, before the word even existed. This delighted her parents to no end. She continued on this profoundly pointless and frustrating path by earning a B.S. in Field Biology and a M.S. in Botany (Ecology) only to continue the exploring, observing of a country at war with its natural self. She weaves these experiences into her novels. She has published three novels, all "comedic-drama". Her first novel, Birdbrain, an eco-political fiction novel based on real life experiences, was published in 2014. Phat('s) Chance for Buddha in Houston (Or How I Spent My Summer Vacation), men's coming-of-age short fiction, was published in 2015. In September 2018, she published her latest, Treed, also eco-political fiction.

Contact Information:

Website: http://virginiaarthurauthor.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/virginia-arthur-591993122/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/eco-fiction-political-fiction-treed/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Treed-Virginia-Arthur-ebook/dp/B07J6GSR8B

https://www.kobo.com/gr/en/ebook/treed

https://books.apple.com/us/book/treed/id1436964596

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/treed-virginia-arthur/1129615700?ean=9781532377365





