VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES by Jennifer Niven

Jennifer Niven's award-winning, New York Times Best Selling YA Novel ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES is about to hit Netflix on February 28th, and the streaming service just dropped its first trailer for the movie.

The book has been called The Fault in Our Stars meets Eleanor and Park, with the New York Times stating, "Violet and Finch are the archetypal offering in contemporary young adult fiction: a pair of damaged, heart-tugging teenagers who are at once outcasts and isolated, trapped by the dissonant alchemy of their combined fates."

The film stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent, Mary Shelley) and Justice Smith (Paper Towns, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Violet Markey and Theo Finch. The film was directed by Brett Haley (The Hero), and the screenplay was co-written by Liz Hannah (The Post) and the novel's author, Jennifer Niven.

Fanning has been attached to the role since 2014, and filming finally rolled in 2018. The film has been a long time in the making, but it's finally here, and fans eager to see their favorite heart-wrenching YA novel come to life can watch the trailer right now!

Check out the trailer now:

About ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES:

The Fault in Our Stars meets Eleanor and Park in this exhilarating and heart-wrenching love story about a girl who learns to live from a boy who intends to die.



Soon to be a major motion picture starring Elle Fanning!



Theodore Finch is fascinated by death, and he constantly thinks of ways he might kill himself. But each time, something good, no matter how small, stops him.



Violet Markey lives for the future, counting the days until graduation, when she can escape her Indiana town and her aching grief in the wake of her sister's recent death.



When Finch and Violet meet on the ledge of the bell tower at school, it's unclear who saves whom. And when they pair up on a project to discover the "natural wonders" of their state, both Finch and Violet make more important discoveries: It's only with Violet that Finch can be himself-a weird, funny, live-out-loud guy who's not such a freak after all. And it's only with Finch that Violet can forget to count away the days and start living them. But as Violet's world grows, Finch's begins to shrink.



This is an intense, gripping novel perfect for fans of Jay Asher, Rainbow Rowell, John Green, Gayle Forman, and Jenny Downham from a talented new voice in YA, Jennifer Niven.





