Tracy Sumner Releases New Regency Romance THE HELLION IS TAMED

Award-winning author Tracy Sumner has announced the release of her new paranormal regency romance, The Hellion is Tamed. This is the fourth book in her League of Lords series.

Time-traveling lovers navigate the sinister streets of London-while denying their enchantment and desire. If you like THE NEVERS, this series is for you!

He's a viscount's bastard who sees more than he wants to...

Rescued from the slums and molded into a gentleman, Simon Alexander lost the love of his life to a mystical world he's always spurned. Still searching for the time traveler who stole his heart, he'll stop at nothing to find her. When he does, he finds he can't trust her-or his desire. Will he be able to tame his fear, and his hellion, once and for all?

She's a time-traveling socialite...

Transforming Emma Breslin from a poverty-stricken termagant into an aristocrat is easier than anyone imagined. Nearly overnight, she delights society as a trendsetting sensation. Torn between her obsession with the man who's never forgiven her for leaving and her fight to safeguard the magical gem she stole from him, Emma battles to survive without the man she loves. But when her life is threatened, Simon Alexander is the only person in any time she can trust.

Come along for a passionate story where passion defies time and love conquers betrayal.

Ready for Simon's story of forbidden love, time travel, and intrigue? The Hellion is Tamed is #4 in the steamy Victorian paranormal romance series Publishers Weekly calls, "A superpowered twist on Victorian romance!"

The Hellion is Tamed is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Tracy Sumner's storytelling career began when she picked up a historical romance on a college beach trip, and she fondly blames LaVyrle Spencer for her obsession with the genre. She's a recipient of the National Reader's Choice, and her novels have been translated into Dutch, German, Portuguese and Spanish. She lived in New York, Paris and Taipei before finding her way back to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

When not writing sizzling love stories about feisty heroines and their temperamental-but-entirely-lovable heroes, Tracy enjoys reading, snowboarding, college football (Go Tigers!), yoga, and travel. She loves to hear from romance readers!