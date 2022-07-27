THE FRAGRANCE OF DEATH By Leslie Karst Slated For August Release

The Fragrance of Death, the latest novel by acclaimed mystery writer Leslie Karst, will be released in the US this August. Published by Severn House, The Fragrance of Death will be published in hardcover and eBook editions and available wherever fine books are sold on August 2, 2022.

The latest in Karst's sizzling Sally Solari mystery series, The Fragrance of Death takes readers on a wild-and wildly entertaining-culinary romp featuring restaurateur and occasional accidental sleuth Sally Solari.

About The Fragrance of Death: Sally Solari is a champion, both in the kitchen and on the case, but after getting mixed up in one too many murders, she's noticed her nonna's friends have now taken to crossing themselves when they see her in the street. Adding to her woes, a sinus infection has knocked out her sense of smell, making cooking on the hot line difficult, indeed. Nevertheless, Sally is determined to stay out of trouble and focus on her work.

But then her old acquaintance Neil Lerici is murdered at the annual Santa Cruz Artichoke Cook-Off, and Sally's powers of investigation are called into action once more. Could Neil have been killed by the local restaurant owner who took his winning spot at the competition? Or maybe by one of his siblings, who were desperate to sell the family farm to a real estate developer?

Sally plunges headfirst into the case, risking alienating everyone she knows-including the dapper Detective Vargas, who finds her sleuthing both infuriating and endearing. But soon it's not only Sally's restaurant and tentative new relationship that are on the line-it's her life . . .

Leslie Karst dishes up a to-die-for culinary cozy masterpiece in The Fragrance of Death. A tale that brings more heat than a crowded kitchen, The Fragrance of Death is a delicious tale replete with humor, charm, mystery, and intrigue. Bubbling over with a scorching plot, a colorful cast of characters, tantalizing twists and turns, and mouthwatering recipes, The Fragrance of Death is a real standout.

Karst's Sally Solari series has received high critical praise, including:

"Cover-to-cover fun for culinary cozy fans." Publishers Weekly on Murder from Scratch

"Engaging characters, terrific writing, and a savory blend of musical and culinary erudition . . . Karst is a dab hand with the red herrings." Publishers Weekly Starred Review of A Measure of Murder

"Fans of Joanne Fluke, Edith Maxwell, and Lucy Burdette will savor this food-oriented debut, seasoned with well-done plotting and characters, complete with tasty recipes." Library Journal on Dying for a Taste

About Leslie Karst: The daughter of a law professor and a potter, Leslie Karst waited tables and sang in a new wave rock band before deciding she was ready for 'real' job and ending up at Stanford Law School. It was during her career as a research and appellate attorney in Santa Cruz, California, that she rediscovered her youthful passion for food and cooking, and she once more returned to school - this time to earn a degree in culinary arts. Now retired from the law, Leslie spends her time cooking, cycling, gardening, singing alto in her local community chorus, and of course writing. She, her wife and their Jack Russell mix split their time between Santa Cruz and Hilo, Hawai'i.

About Severn House: Founded in 1974, Severn House is dedicated to publishing unputdownable genre fiction. In 2017, Severn House was acquired by Canongate Books, the British Book Awards' Independent Publisher of the Year, 2021. Severn House is based in London. Visit Severn House online at: www.severnhouse.com