R.N. Crane Releases New Crime Mystery THE JOURNALIST

The Journalist is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Author R.N. Crane has announced the release of his new crime mystery novel, The Journalist.

Favor Bosworth, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Paper, investigates murders in the Loch Raven reservoir and the Las Vegas wash feeding Lake Mead. The murdered girls went to Law School at UNLV along with Dan Brock who left school early to pursue a career in investing. Favor interviewed many of the girl's classmates but only a few seemed to have the means, opportunity, and motive for murder.

Favor is also tasked to evaluate Brock Investments for reporting false investment returns. She is assisted by two Private Investigators, Flint Osborne and Lauren Scott. The investigators and the reporter are led around Big Bear Lake, and through Long Beach, and Orange County looking for evidence. Favor finds that, in the end, no one is who they appear to be.

Book Information:
The Journalist
By R.N. Crane
Published: August 2020
ISBN: 979-8669151553
ASIN: B08DL6HNK4
Pages: 132
Genre: Crime, Mystery

About the Author:
R.N. Crane lives in Orange, California. He is a retired engineering consultant writing romantic suspense and detective crime novels. The Journalist is his newest novel. He is a member of Orange County Writers, Romance Writers of America, and Mystery Writers of America.


