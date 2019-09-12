Nkosi Ife Bandele Releases New Literary Novel SCOTT FREE

Nkosi Ife Bandele announces the release of his new literary novel, Scott Free. Released by Crimson Cloak Publishing in June 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Scott Free chronicles the life of a near thirty New York City filmmaker, ironically stuck working the concession stand at an upscale movie theater, trying to negotiate his dead end relationships, too. He hops a "Greyhound $99 Special" en route to Hollywood, but in failing to reach the stars he lands on his knees, down and out in the San Francisco cleaning toilets and realizing that his life West resembles his life East as there's really no escaping oneself.

Scott Free is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Scott Free

By Nkosi Ife Bandele

Publisher: Crimson Cloak Publishing

Published: June 2019

ISBN: 978-1681605340 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1681605333 (ebook)

Pages: 136

Genre: Literary Fiction

About the Author:

Nkosi Ife Bandele writes for periodicals, stage, TV, and film. His three novels, The Ape is Dead! (2016), The Beast (2017), and Scott Free (2019), are all published by Crimson Cloak Publishing. His outrageous short fiction, including fity f f f, fity f f f Part 2: s s s s s, and Itty Bitty Titty Committee, appear in Akashic Books' Terrrible Twosdays series.

Website: http://www.eshubandele.com

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Scott-Free-Nkosi-Bandele/dp/1681605341

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/scott-free-nkosi-bandele/1131805398?ean=9781681605333

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/scott-free-8

https://books.apple.com/us/book/scott-free/id1466168629?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781681605340

Publisher:

Crimson Cloak Publishing

P.O. Box 36

Pilot Knob, MO. 63663





