New Book EXTRA FOCUS to Provide Empowering Quick Start Guide To Living With Adult ADHD

Available for pre-order now and releasing on Sept. 19, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Children's F Photo 1 Lion Forge Entertainment Sets Development Pact with Penguin Young Readers for Children's Film and TV Projects
MSITU: THE OLD GROWTH FOREST Raises Environmental Awareness Taking Young Readers On A Magi Photo 2 MSITU: THE OLD GROWTH FOREST Raises Environmental Awareness Taking Young Readers On A Magical Journey
Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone Photo 3 Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone
Book Review: BREAKING DOWN YOUR SCRIPT by Laura Wayth Photo 4 Book Review: BREAKING DOWN YOUR SCRIPT by Laura Wayth

New Book EXTRA FOCUS to Provide Empowering Quick Start Guide To Living With Adult ADHD

ADHD advocate and author Jesse J. Anderson will release "Extra Focus: The Quick Start Guide to Adult ADHD". The book is set to redefine how adults with ADHD (Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) navigate their unique challenges, by offering compassionate understanding and practical strategies for effective living.

Written by an adult with ADHD for adults with ADHD, Extra Focus offers the compassionate understanding and practical strategies needed to stop struggling and start thriving. Anderson draws from his personal journey of being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult to offer encouragement, motivation, and strategies tailored for ADHD brains. The result is a definitive getting started guide for adults with ADHD, drawing from his sizable following across various social media platforms where he shares humorous and insightful content about ADHD.

The book takes the reader through the complexities of ADHD, offering the "4 Cs of Motivation" framework to build motivation momentum and tackle toxic productivity. Topics also include developing habits and routines that don't feel like cruel and unusual punishment, managing energy and avoiding ADHD burnout, navigating the "clockless mind" and difficulties with chronic lateness, and memory strategies to stop losing track of tasks and ideas (and car keys). It also covers emotional intensity, success amnesia, imposter syndrome, rejection sensitivity, and shame spirals.

Jessica McCabe, creator/host of How to ADHD, says, "Concise, easy to read, and packed with clever strategies. Jesse's quick start guide is a fantastic place to start for anyone looking to better understand their-or a loved one's-ADHD."

Dani Donovan, ADHD content creator and author, adds, "Concise information and practical tips, sprinkled with tons of relatable 'ohhhh, it's not just me!' moments. I really wish this guide existed when I first got diagnosed."

New York Times bestselling author Anna David says, "Packed with strategies, anecdotes and revelations, it's a must-read on the topic."

"Extra Focus: The Quick Start Guide to Adult ADHD" is scheduled for release on Sept. 19, 2023, and will be available everywhere books are sold, including its official website https://www.extrafocusbook.com/.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Travis S. Bush to Release New Novel THE HOME I LEFT Photo
Travis S. Bush to Release New Novel THE HOME I LEFT

Travis S. Bush will release his new literary creation, The Home I Left, a gripping family drama set to captivate readers' hearts and minds.

2
Carlo Artemi Releases New Book A PASSAGE CALLED SCIENCE: WHATS SCIENCE? Photo
Carlo Artemi Releases New Book A PASSAGE CALLED SCIENCE: WHAT'S SCIENCE?

Discover the essence of science and unravel its mysteries in Carlo Artemi's new book, A Passage Called Science: What's Science? Explore fundamental questions and engage with complex ideas in this thought-provoking read.

3
10-1: A Novel by K. Sato, A Sizzling Tale of Political Rivalry and Passion Out Now Photo
10-1: A Novel by K. Sato, A Sizzling Tale of Political Rivalry and Passion Out Now

Get ready to be swept away in a whirlwind of desire, politics and unexpected romance as author K. Sato releases her scorching new novel 10-1.

4
Sonny Smith Releases New Romantic Novel, The Happiness Thief Photo
Sonny Smith Releases New Romantic Novel, The Happiness Thief

Fans of literary innovation and genre-defying storytelling, get ready for a thrilling new addition to your reading list. The Happiness Thief, a novel by the renowned author Sonny Smith, hit the shelves on August 23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You