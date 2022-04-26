New Book BOP-IT AND NO MORE COVID Written And Illustrated By Jessica J. Wohlgemuth Out Now

Children's book, "Bop-It and No More Covid" (ISBN 978-0228839965; paper), written by country prairie girl Jessica J. Wohlgemuth, looking to help children cope during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The world shut down in March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It left many of us unsure what comes next and how life would look. Canadian country girl, Jessica Wohlgemuth, wanted to help ease the anxiety of her nieces and nephews - so along came "Bop-It and No More Covid!"

With information always changing and regulations never far from the horizon, parents, guardians and teachers alike may struggle to find a way to educate our children, when it is something we ourselves know very little. "Bop-It and No More Covid" offers parents and teachers a unique way to reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it may have affected your children.

Are you tired of living the COVID life? Find hope and cheer in this little book about a fuzzy little grey bunny named Bop-It. Read about how he and his friends learn to cope through the pandemic, finding fun in the new normal.

"This bunny tale - from the characters to the plot to the emotions this author / illustrator expertly showed in both words and her illustrations - will appeal to all children. Adults are desperate for help through this, which means children are even more confused by the whole thing. I commend Jessica J. Wohlgemuth for taking on the chore of creating a story that explains, educates, inspires, and shows ALL ages that this pandemic can be 'kicked' and we can resume happy lives. I definitely recommend this book to all parents who are looking for a way to help both themselves and their children through this very trying time. 5 - Stars!" -- Amy Lignor, Reader Views.