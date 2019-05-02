Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo Written by Dave Etchells, Illustrated by Angela Green
About Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo
Following the success of Tommy's Magic Trumpet, this second book in the Tommy Series, Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo, is a poetic tale of the heroic Tommy and his two sisters who live happily on a beautiful farm.
The children, however, whilst playing the musical instruments they love to play, are threatened and bullied by a huge, hairy beasty named the Bullybaloo.
Tommy and his sisters take a stance against the big bully.
About the Author and Illustrator
Dave Etchells and Angela Green are a couple who share a love of amusing poetry and artwork. They have three children and one grandchild.
Dave's interests include woodwork, nature, camping and the great outdoors, cycling, football, rock music and playing guitar and banjo.
Angie's interests include yoga, painting, music, cooking and the great outdoors.
They hope children will enjoy the bright illustrations and the stories in their poetic style and hopefully, will learn about the subjects in a fun way.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
What will happen next?
This work has been published in support of the Anti-Bullying Alliance charity.
This work is available in Paperback (24 pages)
ISBN 9781912639854
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
Books-A-Million Offers Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Mothers Day
What Does It Take to Walk on Water? Ubuntu Institute of Learning Presents Sirena Moore-Thomas. Sirena Moore-Thomas Walks on Water. Readers Will Too.
Ngoma Hill, Tsaurah Litzky, Danny Shot, Bob McNeil at Park Plaza Restaurant, Sat. 5/25
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo Written by Dave Etchells, Illustrated by Angela Green
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
Following the success of Tommy's Magic Trumpet, this second book in the Tommy Series, Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo, is a poetic tale of the heroic Tommy and his two sisters who live happily on a beautiful farm.
The children, however, whilst playing the musical instruments they love to play, are threatened and bullied by a huge, hairy beasty named the Bullybaloo.
Tommy and his sisters take a stance against the big bully.
About the Author and Illustrator
Dave Etchells and Angela Green are a couple who share a love of amusing poetry and artwork. They have three children and one grandchild.
Dave's interests include woodwork, nature, camping and the great outdoors, cycling, football, rock music and playing guitar and banjo.
Angie's interests include yoga, painting, music, cooking and the great outdoors.
They hope children will enjoy the bright illustrations and the stories in their poetic style and hopefully, will learn about the subjects in a fun way.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
What will happen next?
This work has been published in support of the Anti-Bullying Alliance charity.
This work is available in Paperback (24 pages)
ISBN 9781912639854
Published by Michael Terence Publishing