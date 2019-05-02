Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo Written by Dave Etchells, Illustrated by Angela Green





About Tommy Versus the BullybalooFollowing the success of Tommy's Magic Trumpet, this second book in the Tommy Series, Tommy Versus the Bullybaloo, is a poetic tale of the heroic Tommy and his two sisters who live happily on a beautiful farm.The children, however, whilst playing the musical instruments they love to play, are threatened and bullied by a huge, hairy beasty named the Bullybaloo.Tommy and his sisters take a stance against the big bully.About the Author and IllustratorDave Etchells and Angela Green are a couple who share a love of amusing poetry and artwork. They have three children and one grandchild.Dave's interests include woodwork, nature, camping and the great outdoors, cycling, football, rock music and playing guitar and banjo.Angie's interests include yoga, painting, music, cooking and the great outdoors.They hope children will enjoy the bright illustrations and the stories in their poetic style and hopefully, will learn about the subjects in a fun way.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002What will happen next?This work has been published in support of the Anti-Bullying Alliance charity.This work is available in Paperback (24 pages)ISBN 9781912639854Published by Michael Terence Publishing