Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Six-Month Section by Donald Flockhart

About The Six-Month Section:Often operating in the borderlands of insanity, this collection of six stories imprison their unsuspecting protagonists in worlds of frustration, absurdity and menace:A holiday hotel finds strange ways of entertaining its guests.Have his long years of incarceration corrupted the memory of a computer programmer?A young man enters the mysterious arena of high-tensile fence erection.A psychiatric patient discovers that the attentions of a beautiful nurse are not in his best interests.The paths of two old friends cross at a lonely railway station.A dismal seaside town is invaded by a sinister political force.This work is available in multiple formats:Paperback (120 pages)ISBN 9781912639847Kindle eBook ASIN B07QMG621QPublished by Michael Terence PublishingAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002