Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Six-Month Section by Donald Flockhart

Apr. 24, 2019  
About The Six-Month Section:
Often operating in the borderlands of insanity, this collection of six stories imprison their unsuspecting protagonists in worlds of frustration, absurdity and menace:

A holiday hotel finds strange ways of entertaining its guests.

Have his long years of incarceration corrupted the memory of a computer programmer?

A young man enters the mysterious arena of high-tensile fence erection.

A psychiatric patient discovers that the attentions of a beautiful nurse are not in his best interests.

The paths of two old friends cross at a lonely railway station.

A dismal seaside town is invaded by a sinister political force.

This work is available in multiple formats:
Paperback (120 pages)
ISBN 9781912639847
Kindle eBook ASIN B07QMG621Q
Published by Michael Terence Publishing

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002


