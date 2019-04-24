Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Six-Month Section by Donald Flockhart
About The Six-Month Section:
Often operating in the borderlands of insanity, this collection of six stories imprison their unsuspecting protagonists in worlds of frustration, absurdity and menace:
A holiday hotel finds strange ways of entertaining its guests.
Have his long years of incarceration corrupted the memory of a computer programmer?
A young man enters the mysterious arena of high-tensile fence erection.
A psychiatric patient discovers that the attentions of a beautiful nurse are not in his best interests.
The paths of two old friends cross at a lonely railway station.
A dismal seaside town is invaded by a sinister political force.
This work is available in multiple formats:
Paperback (120 pages)
ISBN 9781912639847
Kindle eBook ASIN B07QMG621Q
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
