Maggie Clare Releases New Romantic Suspense Novel LOST AND FOUND

Author Maggie Clare has announced the upcoming release of the third book in her Tactical Solutions International romantic suspense series, Lost and Found, scheduled for release by Wave Equation Media on August 11, 2020. Book one, Sing for Me, was released in June 2020.

Dr. Lissa Morgan has had a crush on her best friend's older brother since they were kids, but handsome, brooding Cam Taylor has never given her a second glance. When Cam unexpectedly shows up on Lissa's doorstep bleeding and bruised, his personal life in shambles, things between them take a steamy turn.

After an incredible weekend with the sweet, sexy doctor, Cam realizes what he's been missing. But he's run from intimacy his whole life, sure he doesn't deserve a woman like Lissa. He's doing her a favor by walking away - or so he tells himself.

Frustrated and hurt by Cam's distance, Lissa must nonetheless rely on his private security firm when an annoying admirer becomes a threat. The more time Cam spends with Lissa, the faster his defenses crumble. When the disturbed stalker finally makes his move, Cam will do whatever it takes to save the woman who's slowly healing his wounded soul.

Lost and Found can be read as a stand-alone.

About the Author:

Maggie Clare is the pen name of award-winning speculative fiction author Tabitha Lord. When channeling Maggie, she writes all the naughty things! Her Tactical Solutions International romantic suspense series features hot hunky heroes, smart sexy gals, and nail-biting narratives. Count on Maggie to pair great story-telling with an erotic edge.

