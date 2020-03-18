Lynn Lawler Releases LGBTQ Novel ENTICED BY LOVE

Author Lynn Lawler has announce the release of her new LGBTQ novel, Enticed by Love. Released on March 11,2020, by Triplicity Publishing, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Henrietta Bailey is a mysterious woman who has spent her entire life living in the town of Crescent, a sleepy beach community in Central Coastal California. She loves the beach, the ocean air, and the town itself. Her simple life fulfills her. However, she spends much of her time reminiscing about her long-lost love, a woman who left her devastated.

Now, another woman awaits on the horizon; a wise, intelligent, and sexy lady who is sophisticated beyond her years. This woman yearns for her soul mate and lover. Will she be able to win Henrietta's heart, or will Henrietta be fated to live the rest of her days alone?

All her life, Henrietta has held a gift, one that most of the townspeople fear and do not understand. Still, this doesn't deter her from pursuing these extraordinary talents, and she does what she can to help others improve their lives. Those close to her encourage her, and new people enter the picture who offer enlightenment.

Personal secrets emerge that change the course of Henrietta's life. Can she do the right thing and move forward?

A long-lost mystery comes to the surface, causing upset among some of the town's residents.

Come meet this incredible woman who strives to attain the things in the world she values the most - family, love, and respect.



Lynn Lawler's stories are greatly inspired by LGBTQ themes with deep felt emotion and rich characters. Each lives out their dynamic lives and find themselves in the rich imaginations of those who love to read and receive fulfillment within their own creative desires.

Her book, Enticed by Love is about a woman who is haunted by a past love while another one lurks in the background. There is a mystery, paranormal, drama, and romance in this LGBTQ story.

While in college, she wrote an editorial that was published in The Detroit Free Press. It focused on the positives of children's education in the sciences. This she found to be very inspiring and felt that people needed awareness to encourage young people to study these subjects.

Lynn went on a journey to Arizona seeking a refreshed higher purpose. While there, she experienced things that were life-changing. By sharing nutritional information and benefits of going vegetarian, Lynn walked right into an opportunity where she created a new profit center for a co-op market by introducing a juice bar. In another venture, she applied her expertise in developing a marketing strategy for a professional outdoor sales - small business.

In addition to marketing, Lynn also was an architectural designer, consulting and contracting for many Los Angeles, CA-based architectural firms.

Her creative awakening began after low spot emotionally. She finally realized that her true, lifelong dream of being a writer could and would become her reality. Lynn watched a documentary on the life of the 20th century, writer Willa Cather. Willa Cather became her encouragement to move forward with her own aspirations.

The trials of Lynn's life have only served as stepping stones to a brighter outlook and a stronger spirit.

Lynn has always been a fan of books. Her favorite authors are; Mary Higgins Clark, and J.K. Rowling and Judy Blume. In addition, she loves reading the works of other LGBTQ authors such as Scarlett Knight and Domina Alexandra.

You can find Lynn Lawler's blog at www.lynnlawler.wordpress.com. Here you will read interviews of artists, authors, and others. In addition, you can read all of Lynn Lawler's book reviews for a relevant, insightful, point of view.

In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, meditation, playing chess and Tomb Raider, and watching baseball.

Lynn lives in Southern California with her spouse and cats. She is currently at work on her next novel.



Website: http://www.lynnlawlerbooks.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LynnLawler1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynn.lawler.71

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/lgbtq-enticed-by-love/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You