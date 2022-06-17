Larry L. Franklin Releases New Memoir VICTIMS MAKE THE BEST BIRDHOUSES

Larry L. Franklin believes he should have know on that summer day in 1950 that this was not normal. But he was the youngest and smallest of the four boys in a place where the unspeakable was normal. In 1992, when Franklin turned fifty, a chance conversation with his mother opened the door to repressed memories of physical and sexual abuse. The worst left him hugging the bathroom stool throughout the night. As his mind began to crumble, a piece here, a piece there, he learned that the trips to the barn were far from normal. Separating fact from fiction was like finding a gmat in the forest.

Franklin's memoir is a blueprint for moving from victim to a survivor; a place where injured souls can flourish when light is allowed to shine. "Victims Make the Best Birdhouses" is an emotion-packed story designed to allow the curious reader to visit a different world.

About the Author:



Larry L. Franklin holds bachelor's and master's degrees in music and performed in the U.S. Navy Band located in Washington, D.C. from 1967 to 1971. From 1972 through 1975, Franklin taught music at Southern Illinois University. In 1976, he completed requirements for a certified financial designation and maintained a successful investment business. In 2005, Franklin completed his MFA in creative nonfiction writing, and completed fifth published book by 2022.

