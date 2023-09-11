Jaqueline Penny Releases New Contemporary Romance SEVENTEEN DAYS

In the Chill of Winter, Love Finds Its Warmest Refuge...

Author Jaqueline Penny is releasing her captivating contemporary romance novel, Seventeen Days, marking the debut installment of the much-anticipated Bachelors and Badges series. With a heartwarming story that explores love, personal growth, and overcoming challenges, Seventeen Days is sure to capture the hearts of readers seeking an uplifting and heartfelt romance.

In Seventeen Days, readers will be transported to the charming backdrop of Deer Lodge, Montana, where Chloe Holland, an organized and conscientious accountant, embarks on a weekend road trip to break free from the monotony of her routine existence. Little does she know that this unexpected journey will lead her to the small town's serendipitous encounter with love amidst a surprise blizzard.

When Chloe's unique skills prove invaluable in assisting the dashing Captain of the local police force during the blizzard's aftermath, she finds herself entangled in the town's efforts to recover. However, the course of events takes an unexpected turn when two criminals break into the police station, leaving Chloe as the sole person to confront them. As she battles not only external challenges but also her own inner demons of depression and anxiety, Chloe's journey towards self-discovery and happiness unfolds in an emotionally gripping narrative.

The romance takes center stage as Captain Carter Mitchell, the town's golden boy, becomes smitten with Chloe's courage and determination. Despite Chloe's self-doubts and reservations about deserving love, Captain Mitchell's unwavering pursuit and support lead her to confront her own barriers and learn to embrace love's transformative power.

Seventeen Days is a poignant exploration of love's ability to heal and transform, as Chloe navigates through a whirlwind of emotions, experiences, and unexpected threats. Jaqueline Penny's eloquent prose weaves a touching tapestry of joy, anguish, love, and resilience that will leave readers deeply moved.

About the Author:



Jaqueline Penny is the creative force behind Seventeen Days and the upcoming Bachelors and Badges series. Writing under a pseudonym to maintain the distinction between her writing career and other pursuits, Penny's journey towards publication was influenced by personal challenges and loss. The series blossomed from a vivid dream into a heartfelt series of novels that mirror her own journey of self-discovery.

Readers are invited to embark on this remarkable journey of love and transformation. Seventeen Days is now available on Amazon (ISBN: 9798989086115), inviting readers to embrace the warmth and hope of an enchanting contemporary romance.

For more information about the author and her works, please visit Jaqueline Penny's official website and discover Seventeen Days on Amazon.