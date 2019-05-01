ISM-Houston Golf Tournament
Come join ISM-Houston in their annual golf tournament to raise money for programs, scholarships, seminars, and professional education. A barbecue lunch will be provided after the tournament, along with prizes and a drawing.
This year's tournament will be a four-person scramble at Cypresswood Golf Course. If you do not have a four-person team to enter, ISM-Houston will gladly pair you with some of their colleagues in attendance.
Please also consider sponsorship or donating a prize for the drawing to gain greater exposure to our supply chain professionals. Tickets for the drawing will be available during registration, winners will be selected during the run of play, and prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
Registration: 8:00 am Shotgun Start: 9:00 am
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ism-houston-golf-tournament-tickets-58017167911
ISM-Houston looks forward to seeing you there!
Any Questions? Please contact:
Gerardo Gonzales
gerardo.gonzales@fluid.contitech.us
832-652-6619
or
Teena Bell
teena.bell@woodplc.com
248-470-9949
