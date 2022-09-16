Gitte Tamar Releases New Novel SHADOWS THAT PLAY

Author, Gitte Tamar has released her new horror novel, Shadows That Play. This is the highly anticpated third book in her Shadows That Speak Series. The other two books included: Shadows That Speak (Book One) and Shadows That Tempt (Book Two).

Is the Shadow just a figment of his imagination, or is it a dark beast that possesses him, feeding on his unanswered prayers?

Edgar Manley is a peculiar child who feels threatened by the world shifting around him. On one especially dreadful day, he receives news of his father's death and that guardianship will be passed to his estranged uncle. That night, while fast asleep, his mind becomes consumed by terrifying dreams inhabited by a voice warning him of an ominous narrative for both him and his twin sister Louise. The following day, upon arrival at his new home, the foreboding words come to fruition when the uncle disregards Louise as though she doesn't exist. Resentment fills his core as he grows convinced the new keeper has a hatred against her and prefers them both deceased.

Left to delve alone in his speculations exacerbates his animosity, allowing the evil presence to infiltrate his innocence, fueling his vengeance.

Is this familiar narrative coming to a finish, or is this just the beginning?

About the Author:

Brigitte, "Gitte," Tamar was born in a small rural Oregon town. Growing up, she was enthralled by scary tales featuring poetic tones and consistently gravitated towards writing darkened narratives. In the different storylines, Brigitte explores the harsh realities of social issues faced by today's generations. This includes the dark outcomes brought on by peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, childhood trauma, and abuse. She feels it is essential to share narratives that refrain from sugarcoating the topics society tends to shy away from.

Find out more about the author and her books on her website.