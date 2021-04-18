Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Beck's Poetry Book 'Resonance' Released

The poetry book is now available on Amazon!

Apr. 18, 2021  

Gary Beck's Poetry Book 'Resonance' Released

Resonance is a collection of poems that examine individual and cultural experiences, from the simple and lyrical, to the painful direct, in this complicated life that rewards some and punishes.

Resonance is a 135 page poetry book in paperback with a price of $15.00 ISBN: 8182537061 published by Cyberwit Publishing.

Purchase the book at https://www.amazon.com/dp/8182537061/.

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 31 poetry collections, 13 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 4 books of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions, Desperate Seeker and Learning Curve (Winter Goose Publishing). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value, Fractional Disorder, Disruptions, Ignition Point and Resonance (Cyberwit Publishing Forthcoming: Turbulence). Forthcoming: 'Motifs' (Adelaide Books). His novels include Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). State of Rage, Wavelength, Protective Agency and Obsess (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Still Obsessed and Flawed Connections). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing). Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Essays of Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 and Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck and Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume II (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Four Plays by Moliere translated then directed by Gary Beck and Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume III). Gary lives in New York City.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy

Related Articles View More Books Stories
GET UP & FIGHT: Memoir Of Rena “Rusty” Kanokogi, The Mother Of Womens Judo Photo

GET UP & FIGHT: Memoir Of Rena “Rusty” Kanokogi, The Mother Of Women's Judo, Available June 1

New York City Pastry Chef and Culinary Instructor Tracy Wilk Releases New Book #BAKEITFORW Photo

New York City Pastry Chef and Culinary Instructor Tracy Wilk Releases New Book #BAKEITFORWARD

Rob Tucker Releases MANIFESTATION, Book Two in the Black Spiral Paranormal Thriller Series Photo

Rob Tucker Releases MANIFESTATION, Book Two in the Black Spiral Paranormal Thriller Series

Brian J. Sheen Releases New Book RELENTLESS, RESCUING MY DAUGHTER FROM SCIENTOLOGY, AN ILL Photo

Brian J. Sheen Releases New Book RELENTLESS, RESCUING MY DAUGHTER FROM SCIENTOLOGY, AN ILLUSTRATED STORY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel