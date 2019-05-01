FlipTix Partners with KAABOO as Ticket Resale Partner for Inaugural Event in Texas
FlipTix, the only ticketing platform allowing ticket holders to "Flip" their ticket throughout the course of an event, has signed an exclusive 2019 deal with KAABOO Texas. The three-day music, comedy, food and art experience is scheduled for May 10-12, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Music headliners at KAABOO's inaugural Texas festival include The Killers, Lionel Richie, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sting, Little Big Town, The Avett Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris and Flo Rida. Last September, FlipTix served as the official provider of ticket flips for KAABOO Del Mar in San Diego, the live music, art, comedy and culinary experience founded in 2015.
In addition to the music line-up at KAABOO Texas, comedy performers will include Dennis Miller, Brad Garrett, Demitri Martin, Whitney Cummings and Jim Breuer.
With FlipTix, ticket or wristband holders pre-register through the app by entering their festival-issued wristband number to easily allow for an on-site "flip." Those who leave the event early, drop off their wristband at a FlipTix booth located by the festival exit. FlipTix will scan the wristband barcode which then notifies prospective buyers outside the venue that a "flip" is available. Prices for buyers are determined by the time remaining in the event (and other variables). Sellers receive remuneration in the form of cash, credit, merchandise or gift cards.
KAABOO Texas will be second consecutive weekend FlipTix will be offered at Dallas-area events, following "Off The Rails" Country Music Festival, May 4-5, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
"It's a Dallas-Fort Worth takeover for us," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "Whether it's at Off The Rails or KAABOO Texas, FlipTix provides the only legal way to sell or buy a ticket once the event is underway."
Anyone interested in receiving ticket alerts can download the FlipTix app and select the heart icon for the specific event to receive push notifications when a flip becomes available. Buyers who purchase a ticket through the app simply stop by a FlipTix booth outside the festival entrance to pick up their activated wristband.
"We look forward to hosting our inaugural event in Texas at AT&T Stadium this month." said KAABOO's Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts in a statement. "With hospitality and guest service as a priority, it is important to us that as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy the KAABOO experience. FlipTix provides an additional and alternative way to purchase a pass."
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. FlipTix is the only web and mobile app to allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Media Contact: Brewer Owen, 919-277-1181, bowen@fwv-us.com
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
ISM-Houston Golf Tournament
FlipTix Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents
Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6
FlipTix Partners with KAABOO as Ticket Resale Partner for Inaugural Event in Texas
Music headliners at KAABOO's inaugural Texas festival include The Killers, Lionel Richie, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sting, Little Big Town, The Avett Brothers, Black Eyed Peas, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris and Flo Rida. Last September, FlipTix served as the official provider of ticket flips for KAABOO Del Mar in San Diego, the live music, art, comedy and culinary experience founded in 2015.
In addition to the music line-up at KAABOO Texas, comedy performers will include Dennis Miller, Brad Garrett, Demitri Martin, Whitney Cummings and Jim Breuer.
With FlipTix, ticket or wristband holders pre-register through the app by entering their festival-issued wristband number to easily allow for an on-site "flip." Those who leave the event early, drop off their wristband at a FlipTix booth located by the festival exit. FlipTix will scan the wristband barcode which then notifies prospective buyers outside the venue that a "flip" is available. Prices for buyers are determined by the time remaining in the event (and other variables). Sellers receive remuneration in the form of cash, credit, merchandise or gift cards.
KAABOO Texas will be second consecutive weekend FlipTix will be offered at Dallas-area events, following "Off The Rails" Country Music Festival, May 4-5, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
"It's a Dallas-Fort Worth takeover for us," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "Whether it's at Off The Rails or KAABOO Texas, FlipTix provides the only legal way to sell or buy a ticket once the event is underway."
Anyone interested in receiving ticket alerts can download the FlipTix app and select the heart icon for the specific event to receive push notifications when a flip becomes available. Buyers who purchase a ticket through the app simply stop by a FlipTix booth outside the festival entrance to pick up their activated wristband.
"We look forward to hosting our inaugural event in Texas at AT&T Stadium this month." said KAABOO's Chief Brand Officer Jason Felts in a statement. "With hospitality and guest service as a priority, it is important to us that as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy the KAABOO experience. FlipTix provides an additional and alternative way to purchase a pass."
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. FlipTix is the only web and mobile app to allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Media Contact: Brewer Owen, 919-277-1181, bowen@fwv-us.com