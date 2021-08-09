Dr. Ezella McPherson Releases REAL OUTREACH: A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO RETAINING AND GRADUATING COLLEGE STUDENTS

According to U.S. News & World Report, 1 in 3 first-year college students will not return for their sophomore year. In contrast to these discouraging statistics, Dr. Ezella McPherson has retained 82% to 100% of at-risk first-year college students during her tenure at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Wayne State University, and Indiana University. She shares more about her success with at-risk college students in her new book, "Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students".

Founder of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, Dr. McPherson has also developed a Fall 2021 College Graduation Academy to help institutions to increase their college retention and graduation rates.

Dr. McPherson's passion to retain and graduate college students stems from her own undergraduate experience. While in undergrad, she was told by a college counselor to "drop out of college" and to forgo her dream of becoming the first person in her immediate family to earn a bachelor's degree. Since that moment, she has been determined to not only achieve personal success, but to help other college students to reach success as well.

For instance, she was instrumental in leading the efforts in the development of early alert programs and student retention programs aimed at helping at-risk students transition to college and graduate from Wayne State University and Indiana University South Bend.

Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC's education firm offers a suite of services to help students persist in colleges and universities, including the College Graduation Academy.

Topics covered in the four-week virtual Fall 2021 College Graduation Academy are:

* Early alert systems, campus resources and technology

* Student outreach, marketing, advertising, and communicating your student success brand to at-risk college students

* High impact practices that retain college students

* Leveraging your campus network and using case management

Along with conducting her online College Graduation Academy, Dr. McPherson is the author of the book, "Real Outreach." At a time when college institutions are dealing with enrollment declines, the text addresses the college dropout phenomenon by encouraging college students to use campus resources, including professors, staff, administrators, and campus offices. Each chapter has case examples of how Dr. McPherson has supported college students (e.g., African American, Asian, Latinx, White) from diverse backgrounds (e.g., first-generation, international, students with disabilities) by helping them to overcome obstacles until they achieve their goals from freshman year through graduation.

College administrators and faculty members can benefit from the book by learning the best practices to retain and graduate at-risk college students. The book will also be of interest to high school students, college bound students, college students and their families so that they can learn about some challenges that college students endure while pursuing a college degree.

Released on May 12, 2021 via paperback and e-book, "Real Outreach" shot to number one in the Education Administration category during its second day of sales on Amazon.

"Real Outreach" is available online at Kobo.com, Nook.com, IngramSpark.com, Walmart.com, Perma-Bound.com, Apple books, Mackin.com, Bookshop.com, Books-A-Million.com, IndieBound.com, Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com, and other retailers.

Order from Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1737273101

Education professionals and institutions can register now for the Fall 2021 College Graduation Academy at https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/ or by emailing her directly at emcpher2@gmail.com.

Professionals, institutions, and college students seeking coaching can contact Dr. McPherson at emcpher2@gmail.com.

About Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC

The mission of Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is to facilitate the retention and graduation of college students, especially underserved and the most academically at-risk collegians. Dr. McPherson offers one-on-one coaching and/or workshops for institutions and professionals. Founder Dr. Ezella McPherson envisions millions of college students becoming college graduates, especially at-risk collegians. She is here to support you in reaching your retention and graduation goals.

About Dr. Ezella McPherson:

Dr. Ezella McPherson is a first-generation college graduate and a college student retention expert. Since Dr. McPherson had some painful experiences in college, she is passionate about helping others to succeed by preparing college students to graduate. For more than a decade, Dr. McPherson has mentored, retained and helped hundreds of college students to graduate. She obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and earned her master's and doctorate degrees in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

Website: https://drmcphersoncoaching.com/