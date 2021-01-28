Doug Weller Releases New Book SIX WORD STORY

Author Doug Weller has announced the release of his poetic short story collection, Six Word Story:

Stories, Memoirs, Poems and Jokes all written in only six words, scheduled for release on February 18, 2021. This is the second book in his Six Word Stories series. Book one, Six Word Wonder was published in June 2020.

Find horror, romance, thriller, hilarity, and tragedy all bundled in a few tiny words.

This collection of micro-fiction gives readers a chance to get an instant dose of story.

Six Word Story by Doug Weller includes the winner of the 2020 Six Word Wonder Contest, with over 1000 stories were entered. As well as publication, the winner receives a $50 prize as the Six Word Wonder 2020.

This is the follow-up book to Six Word Wonder by Doug Weller. Over 500 six word stories to surprise, entertain, and amuse.

@SixWordWonder has over 10,000 followers. You can find out more at dougweller.net

Here are a few six word stories to spark your interest:

- Undertaker paused when he heard tapping

- Today, I remembered I had dementia.

- Slowly completed her father's bucket list

- Dear diary, he's outside the door. . .

These stories and many more are played out over ten movements in Six Word Story.

Book Details:Six Word StoryStories, Memoirs, Poems and Jokes all written in only six words.Six Word Stories, Book 2By Doug WellerPublisher: Hebe PublicationsRelease Date: February 18, 2021ISBN: 979-8580085074ASIN: B08R65FZXYPages: 124Genre: Poetry, Short Stories

About the Author:Doug Weller is a writer of psychological thrillers and creator of the Six Word Wonder. His mission is to entertain, educate, and amuse.His new book, Six Word Story, bring stories, jokes and poetry together. Each written in only six words.Six Word Wonder is a social media sensation, with over 10,000 followers on Instagram @sixwordwonder