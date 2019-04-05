Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE Deploys Systems with No On-Site Admin Time, Principled Technologies Study Finds
Principled Technologies compared two methods of configuring and deploying end-user systems: a traditional method where an administrator manually deployed each device, and the Dell Provisioning for VMware Workspace ONE service, which did not require on-site administrator time.
According to the report, "Your admin would simply provide Dell with your provisioning information from Workspace ONE, purchase your devices, and the systems will arrive at your employees' doorsteps ready to go-bypassing the need for on-site IT configuration. "
To learn more, read the full report at https://facts.pt/pnu3kh1, see the infographic at https://facts.pt/liwr9va, or read the executive summary at https://facts.pt/hk9kdr4
