Debra Wanger Announces New Audiobook And Workbook/Planner

Actor, Author, Coach and Public Speaker, Debra Wanger is an often-sought-after professional actor, well known in the San Diego region. She published her debut book The Resilient Actor: How to KickAss In the Business Without It Kicking Your Ass in 2017 and is thrilled to announce the upcoming The Resilient Actor Audiobook and The Resilient Actor Workbook & Planner: How to Kick Ass in the Business Without It Kicking Your Ass.

"I've worked with Hollywood stars and actors currently working on Broadway. I have been able to utilize the secrets of their behind-the-scenes success along with my skills as a wellness coach and my own personal experience. I've worked mostly in live regional theatre, but also some television, film, and radio. When I left my BFA program and started working professionally, I had to learn the hard way all the life and balance skills they didn't teach at the conservatory. There was a lot of focus on being a triple threat, on performance skills, but nothing about how to survive the challenging life of being an actor. I fought depression, loneliness, weight gain, difficulty navigating periods of unemployment, all of it. Like most actors, I had to learn how to get the rest & recovery I needed, how to master my mindset to work with me - not against me, and how to take care of myself like a performing athlete. I had to learn all these life skills beyond my BFA."

Acting can be a crazy profession, full of uncertainty, insecurity, and unpredictability. While there are many books about technique, little has been written about how to pursue the dream without compromising your health and sanity. Pulling from her decades of experience as an actor, talent manager, and lifestyle coach, Debra Wanger filled this void in 2016 with a must-read survival guide for the acting professional.

Debra offers a positive, practical, playful, holistic approach to the art and business of acting that marries mind, body, spirit, and craft. In this essential handbook, which serves as a personal coach in a book, she covers all the bases-from exercise and nutrition to time management and setting goals to staying motivated from audition through performance. Her valuable, tried-and-true insights, gained from client successes, will enable the performing artist to balance and bolster a challenging creative career with a healthy, productive personal life.

At last there's a clear path through the madness. The Resilient Actor will lead you to the top of your game, increase your professional staying power, and help you achieve equilibrium in all aspects of your life.

Discover some of the secrets from Broadway & Hollywood to supercharge your career and balance your life. Debra Wanger knows how difficult it can be to pursue your dream of acting without compromising your health or your sanity. She drew wisdom from decades of working as an actor, talent manager, and wellness coach to write The Resilient Actor and give emerging and experienced actors a holistic approach to their profession that marries mind, body, spirit, and craft. Sustaining a healthy and satisfying career requires more than just talent- go beyond the skills you learned in your BFA program.

The Resilient Actor's Workbook and Planner is filled with quick & easy exercises designed to help you plot the direction for your career from the start and avoid the pitfalls that many actors face. You'll walk through the steps to figure out what kind of actor you want to be and the lifestyle you want to have. You'll set goals and develop habits for your career and use the specially-designed included actors' planner to create a step-by-step action and accountability plan for achieving them. The Resilient Actor's Workbook and Planner will unlock longevity in your career by showing you how to find happiness and health in an industry that challenges both.

