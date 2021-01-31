Debbie Baldwin Releases New Romantic Suspense 'Illicit Intent'

Author Debbie Baldwin has announced the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Illicit Intent. Released by Gatekeeper Press in January 2021 the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is book two in the Bishop Security Series. Book one, False Front (ISBN: 978-1642379266) was released in April 2020.

Calliope Garland's news desk assignment was fairly straightforward-dig up the dirt on the sketchy CEO of a Wall Street hedge fund. But when the man is murdered and valuable data destroyed, a simple investigation turns deadly. Calliope is unwittingly in possession of vital financial information and a priceless work of art; either of which may get her killed. With an ever-growing list of people who want to harm her, Calliope must set aside her reservations and turn to the one man she knows can trust. Miller "Tox" Buchanan is a study in contradictions: kind but lethal, passionate but distant, self-possessed yet hesitant. He knows he should keep his distance, but when Calliope is hurled into danger, Tox will stop at nothing to protect her...

Her first instinct wasn't to dial 911 but rather to call a certain Navy SEAL. She forced down the antiquated damsel in distress fantasy floating around in her head and rationalized the police would surely ask questions she was unwilling or unable to answer. She brought up her contacts. At the bottom, she touched the entry labelled, Tox, and the call rang through.