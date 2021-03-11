David M. Hamlin Releases New Crime Mystery KILLER COCKTAIL

Author David M. Hamlin has announced the release of his new crime mystery, Killer Cocktail.

When 1970s Chicago TV reporter Emily Winter is drawn into a complicated and challenging investigation when a women's health clinic is destroyed and a cherished member of the clinic's staff is killed. While her skill, talent and contacts lead her to many likely suspects -- anti-abortion activists, a wealthy donor to that cause, a disgruntled former clinic employee, a real estate broker -- she also encounters stone walls and silence. As her investigation moves slowly forward, Emily relies on her husband Ben and Ben's street-savvy Uncle Max, her news staff colleagues and a group of women (the "Rules Committee), all of whom have shattered glass ceilings. When two sniper attacks threaten her life, Emily grows even more determined to solve the crime until -- over-coming multiple obstacles including a sexist police information officer -- she solves the murder and brings the killers to justice.

David M. Hamlin is also the author of Winter in Chicago and Winter Gets Hot. All three books are set in the 1970s on purpose. Hamlin wanted to capture and celebrate the second wave (post suffrage) of women's rights; while that struggle remains timely today, the specific time frame is central to the books.

Killer Cocktail is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

About the Author:

David M. Hamlin is the author of three Emily Winter mysteries as well as short fiction which has appeared in Mystery Weekly Magazine and Potato Soup Journal. He is also the author of two non-fiction books (The Nazi/Skokie Conflict, 1980; Los Angeles's Original Farmers Market, 2009), countless editorial page commentaries, free-lance articles and a political satire column. Mr. Hamlin is a former ACLU executive and partner in a successful Los Angeles PR agency which specialized in social justice campaigns. He lives, writes and plays tennis in Palm Springs California; Mr. Hamlin's wife, Sydney Weisman, is an accomplished journalist, publicist and cabaret performer.