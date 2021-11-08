David J. Kurlander Releases Debut Book THROUGH THE EYES OF A CANINE

Animal Behavior Specialist and host of The Pack Animal Podcast, David J. Kurlander, recently published his debut book "Through the Eyes of a Canine."

The human-canine story is the greatest love story that has ever existed. However, we often look at things only from our own perspective and impose unrealistic expectations on our canine companions. In Through the Eyes of a Canine, Kurlander takes us on a journey through history, science, biology, animal behavior, quantum theory, and personal development to illustrate exactly how we can shift our way of seeing things and learn to perceive the world as they do.

Based on decades of work with more than 100,000 dogs and years observing wild canines, Kurlander offers real-world examples, practical suggestions, and exercises you can implement immediately to gain a deeper understanding of structure, communication, nature, and nurture. As you open your mind to this new way of relating to the dogs in your life, you will begin to recognize how understanding and connection can create a harmonious pack, and even change the world.

Through the Eyes of a Canine is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About David J. Kurlander:



Founder of Steady Wind, LLC and creator of The Pack Animal Podcast, David J. Kurlander, has been a Wild and Domestic Animal Behavior Specialist, wild animal researcher, professional wild animal trainer and professional dog trainer for over twenty-five years.

David's unique research and methods have influenced the world, impacting rescue, rehabilitation and obedience training within over 100,000 domestic and wild animals. In addition to effective obedience training and competition training, David is a Certified Practical Animal Behavior Specialist and focuses on behaviors such as aggression, fear, and anxiety.

His experience includes working as a Wild Animal Keeper for The Bronx Zoo in New York City, Animal Behavior Specialist for several local veterinary hospitals in the Hudson Valley, New York and Behavior Specialist & Trainer for many large world-renowned rescue organizations.

David currently resides in Tennessee and published his first book Through the Eyes of a Canine on October 14, 2021.

You can follow David on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.