Davalynn Spencer Releases New Sweet Historical Romance 'A Change Of Scenery'

Best-selling inspirational Western-romance author Davalynn Spencer announces the release of "A Change of Scenery," Book 4 in the ever-popular Cañon City Chronicles series.

Set in Cañon City, Colorado, during the heart of its silent-picture era in 1911, "A Change of Scenery" continues the saga of the Hutton family with Cale and Hugh Hutton who were introduced as children in Book 3, "Romancing the Widow."

"I couldn't let the Hutton family go," Spencer said. "I couldn't let the early years of Cañon City go, for it is truly a town from the Old West that happened to survive. The fact that it was Hollywood before Hollywood during the era of silent pictures makes it even more historically intriguing."

Early movies serve as the backdrop to the Hutton brothers and make for some breathtaking scenes, staged and otherwise, when Ella Canaday shows up. She thinks life has cheated her out of everything she held dear, yet a certain Colorado cowboy convinces her otherwise. The woman who comes west with a movie crew for a change of scenery may find a change of heart as well.

A Change of Scenery is available in print and e-book formats at various online and local retailers and through her website at www.davalynnspencer.com.