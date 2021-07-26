Dana Wayne Releases New Western Historical Romance UNVEILING BEULAH

Author Dana Wayne has announced the release of her new western historical romance, Unveiling Beulah.

She's Running From the Past

The jagged scar on Bea Lockhart's face never lets her forget she's damaged goods, unsuited for marriage or society. Hidden in the shadows, she efficiently runs her father's fashionable New York mercantile, and it becomes the place for the social elite to shop.

But her soul cries out for more, making her easy prey for a handsome rogue who destroys her trust. Shattered, she flees to a small town in Texas.

He Wants a Family

Lucian Moreau was raised by his wealthy, unsympathetic grandfather. An educated world traveler, he had everything a man could want. Except a family.

When his grandfather proposes an arranged marriage between two powerful New York dynasties, Luc agrees, believing the union will provide what he lacks.

Instead, betrayal forces him to see the charade his life has become. Angry and hurt, he leaves everything behind to start over in Texas.

Past and Present Collide

Haunted by deception and a lifetime of loneliness and rejection, these two lost souls find love at last.

But when the past and present come together, will their love be strong enough to stop the collision from destroying their future?

Unveiling Beulah is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:Multi-awarding winning author Dana Wayne is a sixth-generation Texan and still resides in East Texas. A sought-after public speaker, she is a die-hard romantic, and her stories are filled with strong women, second chances, and happily ever after.