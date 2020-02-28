Colorado Writer Wins Award For Novel

Colorado writer Amy Rivers has been awarded top honors in the Feathered Quill Book Awards for her latest novel, All The Broken People. All The Broken People was recently named Gold Medalist for Best Mystery of the Year in the 2019 Feathered Quill Book Awards Program.

An extraordinary work of domestic suspense, All The Broken People is a taut, seductive novel. Set against the backdrop of a small town teeming with dark secrets, All The Broken People crackles with suspense, intrigue, and drama.

About All The Broken People: Alice Bennett knows what it means to suffer. After escaping her abusive childhood and reinventing herself, Alice is living a life she never imagined could be hers. She's married to a perfect Southern gentleman. A writer for a women's magazine, Alice has a challenging job she loves. But when her past comes back with a vengeance, Alice finds herself on the outs with her husband, her perfect life crumbling around her feet.

Desperate to get things back to where they were, Alice travels to the mountains of North Georgia to care for her injured mother-in-law. Her motives aren't purely altruistic-she's hoping to get back into her husband's good graces-but when she arrives, Alice discovers that the fall was no accident. As she uncovers the not-so-perfect truth about her husband's past and confronts her own demons, Alice finds herself in increasing danger. And this unseemly collision of past, present and future could have deadly consequences. Expect the unexpected in this dark novel that will leave readers questioning who the good guys really are...or whether they exist at all.

Novelist Amy Rivers takes readers on an unforgettable journey into the ominous Georgia mountains, where kudzu covers the landscape and a grudge can last generations. Resplendent with real characters destined to stay with readers long after the final page is turned, All The Broken People brims with intensity. With its to-die-for setting, and sizzling, seamless storyline, All the Broken People is irresistible.

According to Ellen Feld, founder of Feathered Quill Book Reviews, "The quantity and caliber of entries in this year's Feathered Quill Book Awards was nothing short of overwhelming. This year's awards program yielded an immense volume of excellent, worthy entries. In particular, the competition among mystery novels was especially close, as we had a number of worthwhile contenders vying for top honors. We are so pleased to announce All The Broken People as this year's winner. This is an extraordinary novel by an extraordinary writer, and it is our great honor to name Amy Rivers recipient of this year's award."

Sponsored by Feathered Quill Book Reviews, the Feathered Quill Book Awards celebrates excellence in publishing. Recognizing books from both large and independent presses, the Feathered Quill Book Awards honors the best books in numerous categories. Visit Feathered Quill online at: www.featheredquill.com

Amy Rivers is the author of three novels, as well as numerous short stories and personal essays. She is also the Director of Northern Colorado Writers. Rivers was raised in New Mexico and now lives in Colorado with her husband and children. She holds degrees in psychology and political science, two topics she loves to write about. Visit Amy Rivers online at: www.amyrivers.com





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You