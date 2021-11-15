Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cheryl R. Lane Releases New Romantic Historical Novel A REVOLUTIONARY ENGAGEMENT

pixeltracker

The revolution begins, where the voyage ended....

Nov. 15, 2021  

Cheryl R. Lane Releases New Romantic Historical Novel A REVOLUTIONARY ENGAGEMENT

Author Cheryl R. Lane has announced the release of her romantic historical novel, A Revolutionary Engagement. This is the second book in her Wellington Patriot Series.

The revolution begins, where the voyage ended....

Baldwin and Bronwyn find themselves on the same plantation, Greenway Court, home of Lord Thomas Fairfax and his nephew, Thomas "Bryan" Martin. They are both indentured servants, Bronwyn as the housekeeper and Baldwin as a tobacco field worker. Events leading to the Revolutionary War bring George Washington to the plantation to visit his old friends and he is first introduced to Baldwin and Bronwyn.

When the war begins, Baldwin must choose which side to fight on, the British, his original homeland, or the Patriots, those fellow countrymen of his new homeland. He is forced to fight for one side but circumstances change after he is captured as a prisoner of war.

Meanwhile Bronwyn must keep a secret while continuing to tend the house and entertain visitors from both sides of the war at the plantation. Once that secret is revealed, she is banned from the plantation and wonders if Baldwin will ever find her again.

A Revolutionary Engagement is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel