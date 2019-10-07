Celebrated Writers Pen Dog Tales New Book, COPPER AND GOLDIE, Released

Celebrated husband-and-wife mystery writers Rosemary and Larry Mild unveil a new short story collection, Copper and Goldie: 13 Tails of Mystery and Suspense in Hawai'i this September. These rollicking stories about an ex-cop-turned-cabbie and his golden retriever partner have been published in a trade paper edition (ISBN 978-0-9905472-5-9, $14.95, 183 pages) and are now available wherever fine books are sold.

About Copper and Goldie: Homicide detective Sam Nahoe takes a bullet in his spine in the line of duty. Disabled, his career with the Honolulu Police Department shattered, Sam is left to wonder "What now?"

Jobless, lonely, and divorced, Sam becomes an independent Checker Cab driver. In need of a partner, Sam adopts a rescue golden retriever mix. He trains the (usually) adorable, incredibly smart Goldie to perform neat tricks like growling at a fare who doesn't tip. Sam and Goldie cruise O'ahu for fares, but it turns out criminals need taxi service, too. Among those criminals: bank robbers, kidnappers, vengeful wives-and even killers, compelling Sam to get his private investigator license.

And so begins this wild, witty, and wickedly entertaining collection of detective stories. Brimming with action, intrigue, and humor, Copper and Goldie is filled with charming characters of both the two- and four-legged variety. Fun, fresh, and feisty, Copper and Goldie includes 13 original stories all set against the backdrop of the to-die-for Hawai'ian setting.

Rosemary and Larry Mild are coauthors of two popular suspense novels set in Hawai'i: Cry Ohana and its sequel, Honolulu Heat-as well as the Paco & Molly Mysteries, the Dan & Rivka Sherman Mysteries, and a sci-fi novella. Death Goes Postal, first in the Dan & Rivka series, is also available as an Amazon Audible Audiobook.

Copper and Goldie is the Milds' third book of mystery stories. The Milds call Honolulu home, where they cherish time with their daughters and grandchildren. They are members of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and Hawaii Fiction Writers.





