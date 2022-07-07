C. Jordan Releases New Children's Book ETHAN'S TRUCK LEARNING ADVENTURES

Author C. Jordan has announced the release of her new children's book, Ethan's Truck Learning Adventures.

Join Ethan in an adventure to explore different types of trucks such as monster trucks, dump trucks, fire engines and many more.

Ethan is a toddler that loves to learn new things and explore! This book is perfect for the child/toddler in your life that is excited to learn new things. The bright color truck pictures in the book are sure to keep your child's interest and wanting to read the book multiple times.

Key Features:

- Bright Color Pictures of trucks with descriptions of their function

- For children between the ages of 1 to 7 years old

- Simple language that any children can understand

- 8.5 x 8.5 book

***Bonus Content On Paperback Book: Children Puzzles, Finish Alphabet Game, Match the Numbers and Math the pictures.***

About the Author:



C. Jordan grew up in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with dreams of becoming an author someday. As a young adult Jordan spend time working as an EMT and civil servant. Nowadays, Jordan spends her time with her family and creating a variety of different books for adults and children.