Author Lance Hawvermale Releases New Historical Romance

Author Lance Hawvermale announces the release of his historical romance novel, The Beekeeper's Bullet. Released by The Wild Rose Press in August 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

American Ellenor Jantz lives in rural Germany in 1917, the Great War raging only a few miles from where she works as a beekeeper for a wealthy loyalist. When a British airman crashes behind enemy lines, Ellenor must choose between aiding him or handing him over to the German authorities, who have just moved a squadron of flying aces into the manor house where she is staying.

Injured pilot Alec Corbin-Dawes, Royal Flying Corps, finds himself at Ellenor's mercy. Yet he is determined to make his way farther into Germany to rescue his sister within the next four days. How can he travel all those miles in time, now that his plane is downed, and still avoid capture behind enemy lines?

The Beekeeper's Bullet is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

The Beekeeper's Bullet

By Lance Hawvermale

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Published: August 2019

ISBN: 978-1509227518 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1509227525 (ebook)

ASIN: B07VXS5VCF

Pages: 272

Genre: Historical Romance

About the Author:

Lance Hawvermale is an English professor and beekeeper from Texas.

Contact:

Website: http://www.lancehawvermale.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/LanceHawvermale

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hawvermale

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/hawvermale

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VXS5VCF/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-beekeepers-bullet-lance-hawvermale/1132732951?ean=2940163151424

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-beekeeper-s-bullet

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-beekeepers-bullet/id1477409957?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781509227518





