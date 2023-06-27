Author Jeremiah Tracey Releases New Crime Novel NEEDLES

Historic Needles, California was the last stop on the historic Route 66. It was a "welcome to California" for highway drivers through decades past. Famously name-dropped in "Grapes of Wrath," Needles was a prominent site and stopping point for migrant workers fleeing The Dust Bowl. Bajek Publisher Services' "Needles" a new novel by author Jerimah Tracey, takes full advantage of this enigmatic setting.

In 2023 life in the desert town goes on, but the decline of travel on Route 66 has eroded away its prominence. Sandy landscapes, an aura of historical fame and infamy, make the town the perfect setting for a gritty thriller.

Described as "Breaking Bad meets Nip/Tuck," the novel is a "vodka soaked and cocaine infused crime drama deep in the searing Mojave desert." Main character, Doc, is on the run from himself, Russian mobsters, and a family of dirty cops throughout the book's twists and turns.

Avanti Centrae, international bestselling author of the "VanOps" thriller series, described the book as "Quentin Tarantino meets Hunter S. Thompson. 'Needles' is heroin for prose junkies!"

Award winning author, media journalist, and book reviewer Anthony Avina said, "Heart-pounding thriller that tests the boundaries of grief and the fallout of the choices we make, author Jeremiah Treacy takes readers down the proverbial rabbit hole in a drug and crime-filled tidal wave all within the seedy hills of the Mojave Desert."

Unlike the rough and tumble bad guys of his novel, Tracey lives a quiet life as an advertising executive in Ruston, WA. However, his vivid prose and the exciting, action packed cadence of the novel, transport readers back to Needles. A historic town that is not so forgotten, after all.

Needles will hit the shelves where books are sold, June 27, 2023.

About Bajek Publisher Services:

From start ups to established companies, we can act as your sales and marketing departments, negotiate contracts with distributors, and manage the entire business aspect of your enterprise.

Small publishers in the magazine and book industry have always been the heart and soul of the industry, and that's how we represent our clients. Our affordable fees reflect this ethos, and our work echoes it.

Learn more: https://www.bajekpublisherservices.com/