Alyssa Rabil Releases SPLINTERS OF THE HEART

Author Alyssa Rabil has released Splinters of the Heart, an M/M romance.

In total darkness, love finds a way...

Aaron Beaumont is a mess. Life has never been easy, so why did he think bondage would help? While he solved the problem of making some quick money, it came at a price he wasn't willing to pay. To his great relief, he's rescued by Silas Anderson. Silas, a doctor, takes him home and treats his physical injuries, but his gentle touch and reassurance can't touch Aaron's internal turmoil.

When Aaron tries to return home the next morning, the worst has come to pass. He suddenly finds himself with nowhere to go. Once again, his world collides with Silas'.

With the future uncertain, a friendship blossoms into something neither Aaron nor Silas has experienced before, and they know it's something they may never experience again.

However, happiness is just out of reach, and before they have a happily ever after, they must face a demon from the past.

Reader advisory: This book contains scenes of sexual assault, verbal and physical abuse, consensual pain, parental abuse, drug use, homophobic language, mentions of anxiety, suicide and drug dealing.

About the Author:



Alyssa Rabil has always had a love for fiction. She read her first romance novel from her mother's collection. Her first love story was about a tiger that fell in love with a zebra. Alyssa lives in the wild west with her cats. She loves cooking and writing.

