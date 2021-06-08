Alaska Thunderf**k To Release Memoir Nov. 9

Alaska Thunderf 5000 is one of the most powerful and iconic Drag queens in the galaxy - but her captivating story begins as a small-town kid raiding her grandma's closet. My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir (Chronicle Books / $24.95 / November 9, 2021) is her intimate, alluring tell-all book coming this fall.

Told with signature wit and charm, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is an unfiltered look at Alaska's life and meteoric rise to fame. From childhood struggles to life lessons learned, the RuPaul's Drag Race All Star shares the challenges, life-changing discoveries, and victories that paved her path to superstardom. Today, she's a hit recording artist; global, in-demand performer; and heads a podcast network.

Of writing the book she says, "People have often asked me, 'Alaska- if you were to ever write a book, what would it be about?' The answer is simple- It would be about me, of course. In this book I plan to tell the T, the whole T, and nothing but the T- so help me Goddess. In telling my life story, from my birth until now, I hope to invite you into my world, to set the record straight, and to inspire the children of the world. Because if a poor skinny queer boy from Erie, Pennsylvania can grow up to be an extra-terrestrial starlet of stage and screen, then truly anus-thing is possible."

My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? spills the "T" on key moments, including:

· Coming out as a teen and reigning as prom king

· The fateful San Francisco Drag show that changed her life

· The comic book character who inspires Alaska to this day

· Her relationship with Sharon Needles and surviving their public breakup

· The friends and family who supported her through highs and lows

· Overcoming RuPaul's Drag Race rejection, to wear the All Stars crown

· Alaska's first encounter with Lady Gaga

· Behind-the-scenes memories from Alaska's time on RuPaul's Drag Race

In addition to being an entertaining memoir, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is an honest, emotionally resonate, funny, and unapologetic celebration of queerness, self-expression, and authenticity. Featuring exclusive photographs and illustrations, My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? is a fun, fresh, and wild ride right up to the finish line.